Virus surge through North Dakota leads to more case records; 1st case of rare condition reported

The child developed Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, which can cause body parts to become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs.

Nationwide, 1,163 cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, and 20 children have died from it, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The syndrome has been detected in people ages 1 to 20, though most cases occur between the ages of 1 and 14.

The health department on Friday did not release any information about the child, such as gender, age or location, but said the child is resting at home.

The syndrome can begin weeks after a child is infected or exposed to someone with COVID-19, said Dr. Joan Connell, field medical officer and pediatrician for the health department. Its cause is unknown, but many cases have developed in children after they tested positive for COVID-19 or were around someone who had contracted the virus.