Virus surge through North Dakota leads to more case records, 17 new deaths

As the coronavirus continues to surge through North Dakota this fall, its spread shattered a number of case records Friday as 1,764 more residents tested positive.
The all-time high for new cases in a single day boosted the number of active cases by 590 to 9,814, more than at any other time during the course of the pandemic. Active cases have climbed by more than 1,400 in the first week of November alone, according to figures provided in daily reports from the North Dakota Department of Health.
The state said that 17 more residents have died with COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 613. Death certificate filings can take up to 10 days under state law, so the deaths reported Friday did not necessarily happen that day or the day before.
State data, however, shows that 54 deaths have occurred since the beginning of the month.
The North Dakotans whose deaths were reported Friday include four Burleigh County residents in their 60s, 70s and 80s. The rest lived in Cass, Dickey, LaMoure, Walsh, Wells and Ward counties.
Ward County had the largest number of deaths, five, and virus cases have ticked up there significantly in recent weeks. The county is home to Minot.
Of the new cases reported Friday, Ward and Grand Forks counties reported the highest numbers at 310 and 336, respectively. They were followed by Burleigh County at 242 and Cass County, home to Fargo, at 239. Morton County had 61 new cases.
Burleigh led the state in active cases with 1,448. Morton had 497. Combined, the two counties set pandemic highs for new and active cases.
More North Dakotans than ever before were tested for COVID-19 in Friday's data, which reflects tests processed in labs Thursday. The data includes the results of 12,195 tests, for a daily positivity rate of 15.57% as calculated by the state.
The health department also reported a new high for COVID-19 hospitalizations at 238, an increase of seven over the previous day, adding to an already taxed health care system.
State data on Friday showed that in Bismarck, Sanford Health had one staffed intensive care unit bed available and CHI St. Alexius Health had zero. Sanford had one staffed non-ICU bed and St. Alexius had six. Statewide, 14 ICU beds and 159 non-ICU beds were open.
Risk levels
Burleigh, Morton and 31 other North Dakota counties are in the orange "high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system; 20 are in the yellow "moderate risk" level; none are in the green "low risk" or blue "new normal" levels.
The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. The guidelines are not enforced. The state reviews the county levels weekly.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. Information on COVID-19 in K-12 schools is at https://www.health.nd.gov/k-12-school-dashboard. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
