Virus surge through North Dakota leads to more case records, 17 new deaths

As the coronavirus continues to surge through North Dakota this fall, its spread shattered a number of case records Friday as 1,764 more residents tested positive.

The all-time high for new cases in a single day boosted the number of active cases by 590 to 9,814, more than at any other time during the course of the pandemic. Active cases have climbed by more than 1,400 in the first week of November alone, according to figures provided in daily reports from the North Dakota Department of Health.

The state said that 17 more residents have died with COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 613. Death certificate filings can take up to 10 days under state law, so the deaths reported Friday did not necessarily happen that day or the day before.

State data, however, shows that 54 deaths have occurred since the beginning of the month.

The North Dakotans whose deaths were reported Friday include four Burleigh County residents in their 60s, 70s and 80s. The rest lived in Cass, Dickey, LaMoure, Walsh, Wells and Ward counties.

Ward County had the largest number of deaths, five, and virus cases have ticked up there significantly in recent weeks. The county is home to Minot.