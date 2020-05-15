Virus death toll climbs to 42 with 2 new deaths; statewide graduation ceremony plans announced

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two new COVID-19 deaths have raised the statewide total to 42, and cases of the coronavirus disease in the state's most populous county have surpassed 1,000, the state Department of Health reported Friday.

The latest victims are a man in his 40s from Grand Forks County and a man in his 90s from Cass County, home to Fargo, where deaths now number 32 and total cases have risen to a state-high 1,032. Grand Forks County is second, with 307 cases and three deaths.

Officials categorize statewide deaths this way: 35 cases in which COVID-19 is listed as the cause of death, four deaths in which the disease was not the primary cause, and three cases in which an official death record has not yet been filed. That can take up to 14 days under state law.

Health officials on Friday reported 52 new cases statewide, with 43 of them in Cass County and three in Grand Forks County. There are two new cases apiece in Burleigh and Morton counties, raising their totals to 109 and 39, respectively. The other two new cases are in Rolette and Stutsman counties.