Virus death toll climbs by 1 to 45

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

One more person has died with COVID-19 in Cass County, raising North Dakota’s coronavirus death toll to 45.

The man who died was in his 90s and had underlying health conditions, state officials said Tuesday.

The state describes the death count this way: 37 deaths due to COVID-19, four deaths where COVID-19 was not the primary cause and four deaths where an official death record has not yet been filed.

North Dakota reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,994 since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 680 remain active. In total, 1,269 people have recovered from the virus, including another 50 recoveries reported Tuesday.

The new test results come from a batch of 1,990 tests processed Monday, including 1,170 for people who have not previously been tested. Some people, such as those in long-term care facilities or health care workers, are being tested multiple times.

Large-scale testing events, meanwhile, continue around the state. The North Dakota State Hospital in Jamestown announced Tuesday that it has completed a two-day event administering 500 tests to patients and staff.