Veterans Affairs offers COVID-19 vaccine in Bismarck
The Fargo VA Health Care System is offering COVID-19 vaccinations to all veterans, spouses of veterans, and caregivers of veterans at the Bismarck Armory on Thursday.

The shots will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the armory at 4200 Miriam Ave. People interested should call the Fargo VA at 800-410-9723 or 701-239-3700, select option 2, then select option 1 primary care scheduling.

All categories of veterans are eligible, along with spouses, widows and widowers, caregivers, and recipients of benefits through the Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

