Vaccine hesitancy remains an issue in North Dakota; COVID-19 hospitalizations drop

COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy remains an issue in North Dakota, with the state this week sliding further down the rankings when it comes to doses administered per capita.

Meanwhile, state officials on Tuesday reported nearly 200 new coronavirus cases and another increase in active cases, though no new virus-related deaths were reported and hospitalizations dropped sharply.

About 532,600 total doses of the three COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with more than 79,600 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires one dose. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two doses, weeks apart. About 47% of North Dakotans age 18 and older have received one dose; 40.5% are considered fully vaccinated. That's up only slightly from a week ago, from 46% and 38%, respectively.