Vaccine hesitancy remains an issue in North Dakota; COVID-19 hospitalizations drop

COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy remains an issue in North Dakota, with the state this week sliding further down the rankings when it comes to doses administered per capita.
Meanwhile, state officials on Tuesday reported nearly 200 new coronavirus cases and another increase in active cases, though no new virus-related deaths were reported and hospitalizations dropped sharply.
About 532,600 total doses of the three COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with more than 79,600 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires one dose. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two doses, weeks apart. About 47% of North Dakotans age 18 and older have received one dose; 40.5% are considered fully vaccinated. That's up only slightly from a week ago, from 46% and 38%, respectively.
The Pfizer vaccine is federally recommended for people age 16 and older; the Moderna and J&J vaccines for those 18 and older. Use of the J&J vaccine was reinstated Friday both federally and in North Dakota after an 11-day pause to allow federal officials to further research its safety. Scientific advisers ultimately decided the vaccine’s benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clots.
State data show that the J&J vaccine has been a small part of North Dakota's effort. Only about 21,200 J&J doses have been administered in the state, accounting for 4% of the total, according to data updated Tuesday.
North Dakota's rate of total coronavirus vaccine doses administered -- 72,516 people per 100,000 population -- ranks 25th in the nation among states and the District of Columbia, according to the CDC tracking site. That's down from 14th last week and 10th the week before.
North Dakota earlier was one of the top states. But the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has reported that North Dakota has some of the highest rates of vaccine hesitancy in the nation, with nearly one-third of the population in western counties having reservations about getting a shot.
Pharmacies, local public health departments and private health care providers all are offering vaccines. There are 405 enrolled provider sites in the state, including 67 in Burleigh-Morton. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
Daily data
The state Health Department on Tuesday reported 190 new COVID-19 cases from 4,148 tests completed Monday, and calculated a positivity rate of 6.11%.
Since the onset of the pandemic there have been 106,998 confirmed virus cases in North Dakota, with 104,465 recoveries, 1,486 deaths and 4,104 hospitalizations. Thirty-three COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital Tuesday, down 12 from the previous day.
Active cases rose by 16 statewide, to 1,047. They dropped by 11 in Burleigh-Morton counties, to 212.
More information
All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.
Gov. Doug Burgum is lifting the state's coronavirus emergency declaration on Friday. At that point, the state will stop maintaining a coronavirus risk level.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.