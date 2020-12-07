Vaccine committee considers prioritizing older adults before essential workers

North Dakota officials helping plan the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine are considering prioritizing people 65 and older and those with underlying health conditions before some critical infrastructure workers such as law officers.
The first groups slated to receive the vaccine when it's available include front-line health care workers and long-term care residents, in "Phase 1A" of the state's evolving distribution plan. Phase 1B has not yet been finalized but the state draft prioritizes teachers, child care workers and other critical infrastructure employees. The North Dakota COVID-19 Vaccine Ethics Advisory Committee has been working to determine which priority groups go in which phases.
Interim State Health Officer Dirk Wilke, a member of the committee, on Monday said he felt prioritizing older adults and people with underlying conditions that lead to complications from COVID-19 in Phase 1B would do more to help prevent deaths from the virus.
"The data that I've seen is clear as day as who is most affected by COVID," Wilke said.
Seth Fisher, a state regional coordinator with the Department of Human Services, said most of the COVID-19 deaths in North Dakota are adults over 65 and people who have underlying conditions. He said ensuring those groups are vaccinated is "instrumental."
No committee members opposed the suggestion Monday.
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a national group that recommends how vaccines should be distributed, has not yet decided which groups should be in Phase 1B. It announced in late November that front-line health care workers and long-term care residents should be in Phase 1A. Each state ultimately will decide how to distribute the vaccine to its residents.
The vaccine ethics committee will further discuss the priority groups when it meets on Monday.
Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna both have submitted their COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use authorization by the federal Food and Drug Administration. The FDA could approve the Pfizer vaccine as soon as Thursday, with approval for the Moderna vaccine possibly coming the week after.
North Dakota could receive vaccine doses as early as Dec. 14, according to Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell. The state is estimated to get 6,800 initial Pfizer doses and 13,000 initial Moderna doses. North Dakota is to receive a weekly vaccine shipment from the federal government.
Both vaccines require two doses, with 21 days between doses for the Pfizer vaccine and 28 days between doses for Moderna.
The Pfizer vaccine requires ultracold storage around minus 70 degrees Celsius, which creates a logistical challenge when shipping or storing the doses. Sanford Health Bismarck and CHI St. Alexius Health each has one freezer to store the vaccine. Sanford can store up to 15,000 vials locally, and a CHI spokesperson said its freezer has more storage than the hospital needs.
The Pfizer vaccine ships in quantities of 1,000, and the state has a warehouse with ultracold storage where officials can receive the larger shipments and break them down to be sent across the state in ultracold carriers, according to Howell.
The Moderna vaccine comes in shipments of 100. It uses frozen storage similar to the chicken pox vaccine. Many providers have that storage, according to Howell.
