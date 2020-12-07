Vaccine committee considers prioritizing older adults before essential workers

No committee members opposed the suggestion Monday.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a national group that recommends how vaccines should be distributed, has not yet decided which groups should be in Phase 1B. It announced in late November that front-line health care workers and long-term care residents should be in Phase 1A. Each state ultimately will decide how to distribute the vaccine to its residents.

The vaccine ethics committee will further discuss the priority groups when it meets on Monday.

Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna both have submitted their COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use authorization by the federal Food and Drug Administration. The FDA could approve the Pfizer vaccine as soon as Thursday, with approval for the Moderna vaccine possibly coming the week after.

North Dakota could receive vaccine doses as early as Dec. 14, according to Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell. The state is estimated to get 6,800 initial Pfizer doses and 13,000 initial Moderna doses. North Dakota is to receive a weekly vaccine shipment from the federal government.

Both vaccines require two doses, with 21 days between doses for the Pfizer vaccine and 28 days between doses for Moderna.