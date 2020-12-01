Two-thirds of North Dakotans would take COVID-19 vaccine, poll says

Nearly two-thirds of North Dakotans said in a recent poll that they would take a free COVID-19 vaccine approved by federal authorities, a figure that health experts welcomed as an encouraging sign the state could reach herd immunity as the vaccine rolls out in the coming months.

The poll found 62% of North Dakotans would take a no-cost vaccine approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to prevent the coronavirus. Seventeen percent said they would not take that step, while 21% were not sure.

Molly Howell, the immunization program manager for the North Dakota Department of Health, said their goal is to have 70% of eligible residents accept the vaccine, a number she said national experts indicate is needed to achieve “herd immunity” and prevent ongoing virus transmission.

“I think for right now, that’s an acceptable amount of people who would be willing to take the vaccine,” Howell said, noting that there are lingering questions about the pending vaccines. “I think right now, it’s OK for people to feel a little hesitant.”

Dr. Paul Carson, an infectious disease specialist and public health professor at North Dakota State University, was also encouraged by the poll results and said the number of unsure respondents puts the state within reach of the 70% goal.