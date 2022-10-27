Tuberculosis case identified in northeast North Dakota

State and local health officials are investigating a reported case of active tuberculosis disease in northeastern North Dakota's Nelson County.
The infected person is isolating at home. The state Department of Health and Human Services and the Nelson-Griggs District Health Unit are providing free testing to people who might have been exposed.
TB is a serious but treatable disease that is infectious only in its active state. It usually affects the lungs, but it also can affect other parts of the body such as the brain, lymph nodes, kidneys, bones, joints, larynx, intestines and eyes.
More information is at hhs.nd.gov/tuberculosis or www.cdc.gov/TB.