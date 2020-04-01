Trump declares disaster in North Dakota; state's COVID-19 total rises to 147

President Donald Trump has declared a major disaster in North Dakota, paving the way for federal aid to help the state pay for its response to the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Doug Burgum announced Wednesday.
The governor during an afternoon briefing also announced changes aimed at helping people get unemployment benefits sooner and ensuring first responders stay safe, and he extended the time that certain businesses must remain closed.
Burgum, who declared a state of emergency on March 13, in a letter dated Friday asked Trump for a major disaster declaration as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state began climbing.
COVID-19 is the disease that results from the coronavirus. Most people who get it experience only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, and most recover. But older adults and people with existing health problems can experience severe illness or death.
Burgum's disaster request sought assistance for public infrastructure and facilities; mitigation grants for counties and tribal nations; assistance for people and households; and supplemental nutrition and transitional sheltering assistance, among other aid.
He said in his request that federal aid would be "critical" to the state's response, and he included modeling indicating that 152,000 North Dakotans could become infected over an 18-month period, including 22,000 who would require 14-day hospitalizations.
Trump's declaration makes federal funding available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, according to Burgum's office.
“We are deeply grateful to the President and his administration for making this assistance available to help us expand our response efforts and protect public health as the COVID-19 pandemic rapidly evolves,” Burgum said in a statement. “We also appreciate the support from our state’s congressional delegation and the many local, state, federal and tribal partners contributing to this unprecedented effort.”
U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer and U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong issued a joint statement thanking Trump for support in addition to the $2.2 trillion CARES Act economic rescue package recently approved by Congress and signed by the president.
Burgum during the briefing said it's too soon to know what the disaster declaration might mean in terms of actual dollars.
"We spend the money, we track the receipts, we submit the stuff to the feds, just like we would after a flood," he said.
New COVID-19 cases
The number of COVID-19 cases in North Dakota has taken another big jump, with 21 additional cases confirmed, according to the state Department of Health.
The new cases identified Wednesday raise the state's total to 147. Gov. Doug Burgum has said that because testing data lags and not everyone is tested, the actual number of positive cases in the state could be 10 times higher.
The new cases include two in Burleigh County, bringing the county's total to 32. Neighboring Morton County has 14 confirmed cases and one coronavirus-related death.
Four of the new cases are in Stark County, home to Dickinson, raising that county's total to 16 -- third-most in the state behind Burleigh County and Cass County's 37.
Other new cases are in Ward, Grand Forks, Burke, Mountrail, McKenzie and Cass counties.
Statewide, three people have died, 26 have been hospitalized and 39 have recovered. State and private labs have tested 4,627 people, with 4,480 being negative.
Unemployment change
The state is waiving the mandatory one-week waiting period for people to receive unemployment benefits, after working through some information technology issues, Burgum said. The change is retroactive to when claims began skyrocketing in mid-March.
Job Service North Dakota as of midafternoon Wednesday had received more than 28,600 claims since March 16 -- compared to 20,500 for all of 2019, according to the governor.
The federal government through the aid package is paying the first week of unemployment benefits for states that waive the waiting period requirement.
"This could amount to, over the course of this emergency, 10 to 20 million dollars that we would receive from the federal government by getting this thing done," Burgum said.
Job Service North Dakota Executive Director Bryan Klipfel said unemployment claims "are coming in from a wide variety of different types of industries."
"We probably started out with a little bit more of the oil industry because of the slowdown of oil prices and so forth, but we’ve been seeing a lot more claims with the hospitality and accommodations industry," he said.
Business closures
Burgum extended for another two weeks an executive order mandating the on-site shutdown of several types of businesses.
The governor earlier directed eating and drinking establishments and recreation and entertainment businesses to close to on-site services until April 6, though they can continue drive-thru and carryout service. He also ordered the closure of "personal care service" businesses such as beauty salons, massage parlors, and tattoo and body art businesses. Violations can carry a fine up to $1,000.
The shutdown has now been extended to April 20. Burgum said he will revisit the date again on or before April 15.
"We want to give people lead time to talk to their vendors and their team members," he said.
Emergency responders
Burgum also announced that emergency responders such as law officers, paramedics and firefighters will now be told whether addresses to which they are responding are COVID-19-positive residences, so they can put on appropriate protective equipment.
The information will be provided without disclosing people's personal health information, Burgum said.
"This is important for us to make sure we're protecting those first responders," he said.
Once a person is considered recovered, their address will be removed from the notification system.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.
