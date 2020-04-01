Trump declares disaster in North Dakota; state's COVID-19 total rises to 147

The federal government through the aid package is paying the first week of unemployment benefits for states that waive the waiting period requirement.

"This could amount to, over the course of this emergency, 10 to 20 million dollars that we would receive from the federal government by getting this thing done," Burgum said.

Job Service North Dakota Executive Director Bryan Klipfel said unemployment claims "are coming in from a wide variety of different types of industries."

"We probably started out with a little bit more of the oil industry because of the slowdown of oil prices and so forth, but we’ve been seeing a lot more claims with the hospitality and accommodations industry," he said.

Business closures

Burgum extended for another two weeks an executive order mandating the on-site shutdown of several types of businesses.

The governor earlier directed eating and drinking establishments and recreation and entertainment businesses to close to on-site services until April 6, though they can continue drive-thru and carryout service. He also ordered the closure of "personal care service" businesses such as beauty salons, massage parlors, and tattoo and body art businesses. Violations can carry a fine up to $1,000.