Trump declares disaster in North Dakota; state's COVID-19 total rises to 142

“We are deeply grateful to the President and his administration for making this assistance available to help us expand our response efforts and protect public health as the COVID-19 pandemic rapidly evolves,” Burgum said in a statement. “We also appreciate the support from our state’s congressional delegation and the many local, state, federal and tribal partners contributing to this unprecedented effort.”

U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer and U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong issued a joint statement thanking Trump for support in addition to the $2.2 trillion CARES Act economic rescue package recently approved by Congress and signed by the president.

New COVID-19 cases

The number of COVID-19 cases in North Dakota has another big jump, with 16 additional cases confirmed, according to the state Department of Health.

The new cases identified between 3 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. Wednesday raise the state's total to 142. Gov. Doug Burgum has said that because testing data lags and not everyone is tested, the actual number of positive cases in the state could be 10 times higher.

The new cases include two in Burleigh County, bringing the county's total to 32. Neighboring Morton County has 14 confirmed cases and one coronavirus-related death.