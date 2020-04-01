Trump declares disaster in North Dakota; state's COVID-19 total rises to 142

President Donald Trump has declared a major disaster in North Dakota, paving the way for federal aid to help the state pay for its response to the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Doug Burgum announced Wednesday.
Burgum, who declared a state of emergency on March 13, in a letter dated Friday asked Trump for a major disaster declaration as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state began climbing.
COVID-19 is the disease that results from the coronavirus. Most people who get it experience only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, and most recover. But older adults and people with existing health problems can experience severe illness or death.
Burgum's disaster request sought assistance for public infrastructure and facilities; mitigation grants for counties and tribal nations; assistance for people and households; and supplemental nutrition and transitional sheltering assistance, among other aid.
He said in his request that federal aid would be "critical" to the state's response, and he included modeling indicating that 152,000 North Dakotans could become infected over an 18-month period, including 22,000 who would require 14-day hospitalizations.
Trump's declaration makes federal funding available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, according to Burgum's office.
“We are deeply grateful to the President and his administration for making this assistance available to help us expand our response efforts and protect public health as the COVID-19 pandemic rapidly evolves,” Burgum said in a statement. “We also appreciate the support from our state’s congressional delegation and the many local, state, federal and tribal partners contributing to this unprecedented effort.”
U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer and U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong issued a joint statement thanking Trump for support in addition to the $2.2 trillion CARES Act economic rescue package recently approved by Congress and signed by the president.
New COVID-19 cases
The number of COVID-19 cases in North Dakota has another big jump, with 16 additional cases confirmed, according to the state Department of Health.
The new cases identified between 3 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. Wednesday raise the state's total to 142. Gov. Doug Burgum has said that because testing data lags and not everyone is tested, the actual number of positive cases in the state could be 10 times higher.
The new cases include two in Burleigh County, bringing the county's total to 32. Neighboring Morton County has 14 confirmed cases and one coronavirus-related death.
Other new cases are in Ward, Stark, Grand Forks, Burke, Mountrail, Rolette and Cass counties. Cass County leads the state with 34 cases. It also has one death.
Statewide, three people have died, 23 have been hospitalized and 34 have recovered. State and private labs have tested 4,493 people, with 4,351 being negative.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.
