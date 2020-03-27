Trinity Health in Minot orders 40 staff to quarantine after potential virus exposure

Trinity Health in Minot has instructed 40 of its staff members to quarantine at home for 14 days after they were potentially exposed to the new coronavirus.

A patient recently transferred to the hospital from another facility started showing symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and later tested positive, the hospital said in a statement Friday.

The hospital identified staff who might have been exposed while treating the patient and has told them to stay home. The hospital said risk of “significant exposure” remains low for most of those who provided care for the patient.

“Our thoughts are with the patient and the patient’s family, as well as with our own family of healthcare professionals who do their best every day for their patients,” said Randy Schwan, Trinity’s vice president of mission integration.

Trinity has a strategy in place so that staff can cover gaps and provide downtime for their colleagues during the pandemic, he said.