Tribune seeks nominations of top nurses

The Bismarck Tribune is again partnering with local hospitals to recognize nurses in Bismarck, Mandan and the surrounding area who go above and beyond to deliver compassionate care.
The Tribune is seeking nominations from the public of nurses who have made a significant impact in their community and on their patients.
CHI St. Alexius Health and Sanford Health are the presenting sponsors of “Nurses: The Heart of Health Care,” which honors nurses who have excelled in unprecedented times.
Wendy Kopp, vice president of nursing and clinical services for Sanford Bismarck, said it’s important to raise up nurses because of their commitment to their patients.
“We honor our nurses because it is important to highlight their commitment to their profession, loyalty to their patients and support of one another,” Kopp said. “The work nurses do goes beyond physical healing. Not only do they care for patients' physical illnesses, but they are there to offer a hand to hold, someone for our patients to talk to and so much more.”
Ten honorees will be featured in a special section published in the Tribune on May 8 in honor of National Nurses Week. Nominations are open to the public through March 17, and the voting period will begin on March 18. Nine honorees will be selected by a local panel of judges, and one nominee will be selected as readers’ choice.
Raumi Kudrna, vice president of patient care services for CHI St. Alexius Health, encouraged the public to take the opportunity to recognize dedicated nurses.
“I think we can agree that this pandemic pushed us all to our limits. It’s certainly true for nurses who, week after week, never stopped caring," Kudrna said. "Despite sweat under their masks and hours on their feet, they brought their hearts to the bedside -- day in and day out. I couldn’t be prouder of how nurses carried us through this storm.”
Nominations can only be made online, at www.bismarcktribune.com/contests. Nominators are asked to fill out a questionnaire and provide a narrative, with as many details as possible, on how their nominee has made a difference. Those making nominations are asked to provide the nurse's name, place of employment, information on how they've made a difference and a photograph.
The top 10 nurses will be recognized at an event on May 12. This year, an additional award will be presented to the Health Care Hero of the Year.
“While the event is a celebration of nurses, we are initiating the Health Care Hero award in honor of a person who has demonstrated extraordinary achievement in the past year,” Tribune Publisher Gary Adkisson said. “The award is being presented to a person whose individual effort and team effort was heroic and made a significant difference in getting us through the pandemic.”
The award is sponsored by Mid Dakota Clinic.
"We know firsthand that health care workers across our communities have seen extraordinary pressures over the last year," said Rebecca Baron, director of clinical services for Mid Dakota Clinic. "While we believe they are all heroes and deserve our gratitude, we are especially proud to honor someone who is showing exemplary sacrifice and selflessness through this pandemic."