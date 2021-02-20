Tribune seeks nominations of top nurses

The Bismarck Tribune is again partnering with local hospitals to recognize nurses in Bismarck, Mandan and the surrounding area who go above and beyond to deliver compassionate care.

The Tribune is seeking nominations from the public of nurses who have made a significant impact in their community and on their patients.

CHI St. Alexius Health and Sanford Health are the presenting sponsors of “Nurses: The Heart of Health Care,” which honors nurses who have excelled in unprecedented times.

Wendy Kopp, vice president of nursing and clinical services for Sanford Bismarck, said it’s important to raise up nurses because of their commitment to their patients.

“We honor our nurses because it is important to highlight their commitment to their profession, loyalty to their patients and support of one another,” Kopp said. “The work nurses do goes beyond physical healing. Not only do they care for patients' physical illnesses, but they are there to offer a hand to hold, someone for our patients to talk to and so much more.”