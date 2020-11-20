Total North Dakota COVID-19 cases surpass 70,000

Gov. Doug Burgum last March signed an executive order suspending certain licensing requirements to authorize health care professionals licensed in other states who are in good standing to practice in North Dakota.

"If someone is fully licensed and up to speed and able to practice in another state, in faraway places like from Minnesota or South Dakota, they will be able to work in North Dakota," Burgum said at the time. The out-of-staters do not have to do coronavirus-related work.

In August, nearly 500 people from 38 states had been approved. The total includes 276 physicians, 219 nurses and 67 respiratory therapists. Other categories include counselors, social workers, therapists and others.

North Dakota's Department of Health does not track where the health care workers are practicing, as they are able to work remotely doing telehealth, department spokeswoman Nicole Peske said.

Additionally, North Dakota's State Board of Nursing has authorized 16 inactive or retired North Dakota nurses for emergency limited licenses or registry. Six have fully reactivated their licenses; two are in that process.