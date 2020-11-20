Total North Dakota COVID-19 cases surpass 70,000

A total of 70,000 North Dakotans have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to Friday's figures from the state Department of Health that reported 1,408 new cases.
The Department of Health also reported 23 new deaths, bringing the state's total to 818. Six of the deaths reported Friday came from Ward County, where Minot has become a new hot spot for the virus in North Dakota.
The department reported 13 new hospitalizations due to COVID-19 Friday. A total of 289 people are currently hospitalized.
Burleigh County reported 185 new cases Friday, Morton County had 56, Cass County had 291, Grand Forks had 153 and Ward County had 240. There are 9,915 active cases statewide.
The department reported 1,597 new recoveries, making the total number of recoveries now 59,283.
There were seven staffed intensive care beds and 187 staffed inpatient beds available in North Dakota, according to state data. Sanford Health Bismarck had 1 staffed intensive care bed and eight staffed inpatient bed available. CHI St. Alexius Medical Center in Bismarck had zero staffed intensive care beds and eight staffed inpatient beds available.
Licensing rules
More than 800 health care workers from 46 states have taken advantage of relaxed licensing rules in North Dakota amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Doug Burgum last March signed an executive order suspending certain licensing requirements to authorize health care professionals licensed in other states who are in good standing to practice in North Dakota.
"If someone is fully licensed and up to speed and able to practice in another state, in faraway places like from Minnesota or South Dakota, they will be able to work in North Dakota," Burgum said at the time. The out-of-staters do not have to do coronavirus-related work.
In August, nearly 500 people from 38 states had been approved. The total includes 276 physicians, 219 nurses and 67 respiratory therapists. Other categories include counselors, social workers, therapists and others.
North Dakota's Department of Health does not track where the health care workers are practicing, as they are able to work remotely doing telehealth, department spokeswoman Nicole Peske said.
Additionally, North Dakota's State Board of Nursing has authorized 16 inactive or retired North Dakota nurses for emergency limited licenses or registry. Six have fully reactivated their licenses; two are in that process.
The emergency limited licensing, another effort aimed at boosting health care amid the pandemic, includes 120 hours of employer supervision for refreshing nurses out of practice.
The board recently gave additional education on the licensing at a long-term care and emergency medical services meeting.
"We are hopeful that may assist with the current crisis," Board Executive Director Stacey Pfenning said.
Risk levels
A statewide mask mandate is in effect, along with enforced capacity restrictions for bars, restaurants, and various event venues. Violations could be punishable by a fine of up to $1,000. Repeat violations could lead to a fine up to $1,500 and 30 days in jail. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38NiT4r and https://bit.ly/3kDdVtb.
All North Dakota counties are in the orange "high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. Information on COVID-19 in K-12 schools is at https://www.health.nd.gov/k-12-school-dashboard. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
