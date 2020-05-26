Total and active coronavirus cases in North Dakota drop amid retests, recoveries

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Both total and active coronavirus cases in North Dakota have decreased as the state lab retests dozens of cases following the recent malfunction of two pieces of lab equipment.

Eighty-two positive results were reclassified as inconclusive, and the people were asked to retest. Sixty-five have done so, with only one testing positive, the state Department of Health reported Tuesday.

That reduced the confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide from 2,457 to 2,422, after other new positive cases reported Tuesday were factored in. It also helped lower active cases by 185, to 667. The bigger reason for that drop, however, was that there were 150 additional recoveries reported, raising the state total to 1,701.

There were no new confirmed COVID-19 related deaths, leaving the statewide total at 54.

Forty people remain hospitalized due to COVID-19, down one; 156 people statewide have been hospitalized at some point due to the disease.

State and private labs have tested 66,854 people for COVID-19. The number of total tests, which includes people who have been tested more than once, is at 85,479.

For more information, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.