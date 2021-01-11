Toll-free child abuse reporting line launched

The North Dakota Department of Human Services and the state’s 19 human service zones have launched a statewide toll-free child abuse and neglect reporting line.

People who suspect a child is being abused or neglected can call 833-958-3500, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central time, to make a report. If a child is in immediate danger, people should call 911.

The line is part of an effort to provide human services more efficiently and effectively, according to department Chief Operating Officer Sara Stolt.

Child protection services workers "will ask focused questions, gather needed facts, work with supervisors to triage reports and provide a complete intake referral to local CPS professionals when reports meet criteria,” she said.

More information about North Dakota’s child protection program can be found at www.nd.gov/dhs/services/childfamily/cps.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0