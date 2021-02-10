Thrifty White pharmacies in North Dakota getting COVID-19 vaccine

Thrifty White pharmacies in North Dakota will be getting COVID-19 vaccine doses this week as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, according to Gov. Doug Burgum.

A total of 2,300 doses will be sent to 30 locations across the state. The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, which was announced earlier this month, was created to expand access to the vaccine by providing doses directly to pharmacies.

Sixteen of the 30 Thrifty White locations in North Dakota had registered to receive vaccines from the state. Those pharmacies are considered "on hold" with the state while they are part of the federal program, state Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell said.

Thrifty White is vaccinating people in North Dakota 65 and older, according to its vaccination registration website. Go to thriftywhite.com/covid19vaccine to schedule an appointment.

North Dakota also will receive a 5% increase in the number of vaccine doses it's allocated, according to Burgum. Howell said the state has seen an uptick in doses of the Moderna vaccine.

"We're getting vaccines to every corner of the state," she said.