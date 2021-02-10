Thrifty White pharmacies in North Dakota getting COVID-19 vaccine

Thrifty White pharmacies in North Dakota will be getting COVID-19 vaccine doses this week as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, according to Gov. Doug Burgum.
A total of 2,300 doses will be sent to 30 locations across the state. The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, which was announced earlier this month, was created to expand access to the vaccine by providing doses directly to pharmacies.
Sixteen of the 30 Thrifty White locations in North Dakota had registered to receive vaccines from the state. Those pharmacies are considered "on hold" with the state while they are part of the federal program, state Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell said.
Thrifty White is vaccinating people in North Dakota 65 and older, according to its vaccination registration website. Go to thriftywhite.com/covid19vaccine to schedule an appointment.
North Dakota also will receive a 5% increase in the number of vaccine doses it's allocated, according to Burgum. Howell said the state has seen an uptick in doses of the Moderna vaccine.
"We're getting vaccines to every corner of the state," she said.
North Dakota's rate of total coronavirus vaccine doses administered -- 17,030 people per 100,000 population -- remains among the highest in the country, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracking site. Only Alaska and West Virginia have higher rates.
North Dakota had administered 141,267 total doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines as of Tuesday. Nearly 20,500 doses have been administered in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard.
Vaccinations in the state began Dec. 14. Both vaccines require two doses, weeks apart. Just under 12% of North Dakotans age 16 and older had received their first dose as of Monday; 5.4% had received their second dose. The Pfizer vaccine is federally recommended for people age 16 and older; the Moderna vaccine for those 18 and older.
Daily data
Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota rose slightly on Wednesday, but coronavirus-related hospitalizations fell below three dozen, according to the Health Department.
Health officials reported 145 new COVID-19 cases, 112 new recoveries and two more deaths, including a Morton County woman in her 60s. Active cases rose by 25, to 759, with about one-fourth of them in Burleigh-Morton counties.
The state calculated a relatively low positivity rate of 2.59% from 7,121 tests handled Tuesday.
Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last March, there have been 98,214 confirmed cases in North Dakota, with 96,026 recoveries, 1,429 deaths and 3,820 hospitalizations. Thirty-four people with COVID-19 remained in the hospital Wednesday.
North Dakota has seen a dramatic drop in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and test positivity rate over the past three months, amid a statewide mask mandate and business restrictions that have since been lifted, a drop in testing, the availability of new therapeutic treatments and the beginning of vaccinations.
More information
All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. A list of vaccine priority groups can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-groups. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
(Check back for updates.)
Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.