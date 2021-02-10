Thrifty White pharmacies in North Dakota getting COVID-19 vaccine; state getting more doses

There also will be an increase in the allocation of Pfizer vaccine doses the state receives, Howell said at a state Health Department briefing Wednesday. The Pfizer vaccine vial will be reclassified as containing six doses instead of five. The amount of vaccine will remain the same, but it will be counted differently. Instead of getting 4,875 doses of the Pfizer vaccine per week, North Dakota will be allocated 5,850.

North Dakotans who want to be vaccinated may need to go somewhere besides their traditional health care provider, Howell said. Pharmacies, local public health departments or private health care providers all are offering vaccines.

Howell also encouraged friends, neighbors or family members of people 65 and older to help them register for vaccination in case they don't have internet access or have trouble navigating the Health Department's online tools.

People who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer have to quarantine if they have been exposed to the virus and are asymptomatic, according to new guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Quarantine is not required as long as it is between two weeks to three months since someone received his or her final dose.