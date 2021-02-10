Thrifty White pharmacies in North Dakota getting COVID-19 vaccine; state getting more doses

Thrifty White pharmacies in North Dakota will be getting COVID-19 vaccine doses starting this week as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, and the state also will be receiving more federal doses, according to Gov. Doug Burgum.
A total of 2,300 doses will be sent to 30 Thrifty White locations across the state each week. The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, which was announced earlier this month, was created to expand access to the vaccine by providing doses directly to pharmacies.
Sixteen of the 30 Thrifty White locations in North Dakota had registered to receive vaccines from the state. Those pharmacies are considered "on hold" with the state while they are part of the federal program, state Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell said.
Thrifty White is vaccinating people in North Dakota 65 and older, according to its vaccination registration website. Go to thriftywhite.com/covid19vaccine to schedule an appointment.
North Dakota also will receive a 5% increase in the number of vaccine doses it's being allocated, according to Burgum. Howell said the state has seen an uptick in doses of the Moderna vaccine. The state will receive 7,500 doses next week, up from 6,900 doses this week.
"We're getting vaccines to every corner of the state," she told the Tribune.
There also will be an increase in the allocation of Pfizer vaccine doses the state receives, Howell said at a state Health Department briefing Wednesday. The Pfizer vaccine vial will be reclassified as containing six doses instead of five. The amount of vaccine will remain the same, but it will be counted differently. Instead of getting 4,875 doses of the Pfizer vaccine per week, North Dakota will be allocated 5,850.
North Dakotans who want to be vaccinated may need to go somewhere besides their traditional health care provider, Howell said. Pharmacies, local public health departments or private health care providers all are offering vaccines.
Howell also encouraged friends, neighbors or family members of people 65 and older to help them register for vaccination in case they don't have internet access or have trouble navigating the Health Department's online tools.
People who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer have to quarantine if they have been exposed to the virus and are asymptomatic, according to new guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Quarantine is not required as long as it is between two weeks to three months since someone received his or her final dose.
North Dakota's rate of total coronavirus vaccine doses administered -- 17,030 people per 100,000 population -- remains among the highest in the country, according to the CDC tracking site. Only Alaska and West Virginia have higher rates.
North Dakota had administered 141,267 total doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines as of Tuesday. Nearly 20,500 doses have been administered in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard.
Vaccinations in the state began Dec. 14. Both vaccines require two doses, weeks apart. Just under 12% of North Dakotans age 16 and older had received their first dose as of Monday; 5.4% had received their second dose. The Pfizer vaccine is federally recommended for people age 16 and older; the Moderna vaccine for those 18 and older.
Virus variants
A handful of COVID-19 variants are making their way through the country, but they've not yet been identified in North Dakota, Chief Laboratory Officer Christie Massen said Wednesday.
There are three new variants of the coronavirus, coming from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil.
"It's very normal for us to see variants. That's kind of what viruses do," Massen said. "But we want to pay particular attention to those that could potentially threaten during this pandemic."
The state laboratory has been testing since last May to identify different variants of the virus, Massen said. The lab began screening more aggressively for COVID-19 variants in December and has not yet identified any. Massen cautioned that just because the state lab has not confirmed a variant's existence does not mean that one isn't in North Dakota.
"It's very likely that we'll see them in the state as they move through the U.S.," she said.
Massen said the state can screen most positive COVID-19 samples for the variants.
Long-term care visits
Burgum on Wednesday announced that the majority of long-term care facilities in North Dakota are open for visits.
Last fall, the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which oversees skilled nursing facilities, decided to control visitation to those facilities based on a county's weekly test positivity rate and COVID-19 among staff. Of the 78 skilled nursing facilities in the state, 78% meet the current requirements to allow indoor visitation.
North Dakota also has 61 basic care and 69 assisted living facilities, and rules for visitation at those facilities are set by the state. Burgum said all are eligible for indoor visitation.
Daily data
Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota rose slightly on Wednesday, but coronavirus-related hospitalizations fell below three dozen, according to the Health Department.
Health officials reported 145 new COVID-19 cases, 112 new recoveries and two more deaths, including a Morton County woman in her 60s. Active cases rose by 25, to 759, with about one-fourth of them in Burleigh-Morton counties.
The state calculated a relatively low positivity rate of 2.59% from 7,121 tests handled Tuesday.
Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last March, there have been 98,214 confirmed cases in North Dakota, with 96,026 recoveries, 1,429 deaths and 3,820 hospitalizations. Thirty-four people with COVID-19 remained in the hospital Wednesday.
North Dakota has seen a dramatic drop in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and test positivity rate over the past three months, amid a statewide mask mandate and business restrictions that have since been lifted, a drop in testing, the availability of new therapeutic treatments and the beginning of vaccinations.
