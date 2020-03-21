Third North Dakotan hospitalized for COVID-19 as total grows to 28

The number of North Dakotans hospitalized for COVID-19 is now at three, the North Dakota Department of Health said Saturday as it announced two more cases in Burleigh County.

The department said a woman in her 20s and a male in his 30s have tested positive for the disease caused by the new coronavirus, bringing the state’s total cases to 28.

The woman’s case involves possible travel and the man’s case involves community spread.

Burleigh and Morton counties account for 22 of the 28 cases.

One of the cases announced Friday is now hospitalized, the department said in a news release. No other details were immediately available.

State and private labs have now conducted 1,169 total tests, with 1,141 being negative. There have been no deaths. All but one of the North Dakota cases have been adults.

A news conference is planned for 4 p.m.

