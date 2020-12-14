'The beacon of hope' -- first COVID-19 vaccinations occur in Bismarck

Badar was one of the first doctors to treat COVID-19 patients at Sanford Health Bismarck and helped open the hospital’s additional COVID-19 units. He cares for COVID-19 patients daily and described the vaccine as a tool in the arsenal to fight the virus.

His experience taking care of COVID-19 patients made getting vaccinated even sweeter, he said.

“I wanted to be the first one to make sure I’m speaking up and saying ‘Hey, I want to put an end to this by getting a vaccination,’ and hope other people will follow,” Badar said.

Badar said he, other doctors and Sanford infectious disease specialists have reviewed the data from Pfizer’s late-stage vaccine trials, and they all feel the vaccine is safe and effective. The federal Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer vaccine Friday.

Willis started working at Sanford just days ago, coming from a clinic where she worked in geriatrics. She left that job after seeing nursing home residents die from COVID-19. It was “too depressing,” she said.

Willis said she volunteered to be vaccinated so she could be part of the solution.

“This is the start of the end,” she said.

Prioritizing vaccine

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}