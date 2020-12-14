'The beacon of hope' -- first COVID-19 vaccinations occur in Bismarck

Some Sanford Health Bismarck staff members on Monday received what hospital President Michael LeBeau called “the beacon of hope."
Employees received some of the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the state, nine months after the coronavirus pandemic took hold in North Dakota.
“Today’s the day we go on offense,” LeBeau said.
Four Sanford employees -- Mubashir Badar, Karin Willis, Todd Schaffer and Rainalda Schaeffer -- were the first to be vaccinated, with about 70 other staff to follow. Sanford Bismarck has more than 1,000 vaccine doses, and the Sanford Health system has about 11,000 total doses.
Sanford CEO Bill Gassen was present for the vaccinations. He said that when he drove his daughters to school Monday morning in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, they talked about how historic the day would be.
“This will be a day that they will remember. This will be a day that they read about in their history books,” Gassen said.
Despite the rollout of the vaccine, people still need to be diligent and comply with COVID-19 prevention guidelines, Gassen said.
Doctors react
“We’ve been waiting for this moment for the last eight months,” Badar said. “Finally, we can see some light at the end of the tunnel.”
Badar was one of the first doctors to treat COVID-19 patients at Sanford Health Bismarck and helped open the hospital’s additional COVID-19 units. He cares for COVID-19 patients daily and described the vaccine as a tool in the arsenal to fight the virus.
His experience taking care of COVID-19 patients made getting vaccinated even sweeter, he said.
“I wanted to be the first one to make sure I’m speaking up and saying ‘Hey, I want to put an end to this by getting a vaccination,’ and hope other people will follow,” Badar said.
Badar said he, other doctors and Sanford infectious disease specialists have reviewed the data from Pfizer’s late-stage vaccine trials, and they all feel the vaccine is safe and effective. The federal Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer vaccine Friday.
Willis started working at Sanford just days ago, coming from a clinic where she worked in geriatrics. She left that job after seeing nursing home residents die from COVID-19. It was “too depressing,” she said.
Willis said she volunteered to be vaccinated so she could be part of the solution.
“This is the start of the end,” she said.
Prioritizing vaccine
Sanford Health said it has secured 3,400 doses of the Pfizer Inc. vaccine for its North Dakota facilities for the first week, with weekly shipments to follow.
The Sanford hospital in Fargo also began vaccinations Monday, as did health care facilities across the country, according to The Associated Press.
“This is a pivotal moment in the history of medicine that will change the course of the pandemic,” Dr. Todd Schaffer, vice president of clinic for Sanford Health Bismarck, said in a statement. “As the largest rural health provider in the country, we have been preparing for months for this very complex effort.”
North Dakota expects to get 6,800 initial Pfizer doses and 13,000 initial Moderna doses, according to state Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell. The Moderna vaccine still must be approved by the FDA. The state Department of Health planned to vaccinate its first person on Tuesday. Both vaccines require two doses, with 21 days between doses for the Pfizer vaccine and 28 days between doses for Moderna.
The first groups slated to receive the vaccine include front-line health care workers and long-term care residents, in "Phase 1A" of the state's evolving distribution plan.
The state's COVID-19 Vaccine Ethics Advisory Committee on Monday recommended that older adults, people in congregate living settings and those with underlying conditions be prioritized to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in "Phase 1B." All members voted in favor of the suggested priority groups.
This next phase is broken down into tiers because of the limited supply of vaccine. Tier 1 recommends vaccinating people 65 and older with two or more underlying conditions, and residents and staff of congregate living settings such as jails, group homes and homeless shelters.
Tier 2 recommends vaccinating people 65 and older with one or more underlying conditions. Tier 3 lists people 65 and older with or without underlying conditions and people of any age with two or more underlying conditions. Tier 4 lists people 55 and older with or without underlying conditions and people of any age with increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19 as defined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those risk factors include cancer, chronic kidney disease, some heart conditions and Type 2 diabetes.
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a national vaccine group, is leaning toward prioritizing essential workers for Phase 1B, Howell said. The committee has not yet made its official Phase 1B recommendation.
Interim State Health Officer Dirk Wilke at the state committee's Dec. 7 meeting advocated prioritizing older adults and people with underlying conditions that lead to complications from COVID-19.
"The data that I've seen is clear as day as who is most affected by COVID," he said that day.
The committee's Phase 1B recommendation will be reviewed by Unified Command and the governor's office, according to committee facilitator Dr. Stephen Pickard. The state’s COVID-19 Unified Command is led by Wilke and the National Guard's adjutant general, and includes state Cabinet officials and other leaders.
The recommendations could change if vaccines need to be diverted to a new at-risk group, Pickard said.
The Pfizer vaccine requires ultracold storage around minus 70 degrees Celsius. Sanford Health Bismarck and CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck each has one freezer to store the vaccine. Sanford can store up to 15,000 vials locally, and a CHI spokeswoman said its freezer has more storage than the hospital needs.
CHI expects to get its first vaccine shipment Tuesday, according to Marketing Coordinator Chelsey Kralicek.
That health system on Monday was launching a white ribbon campaign dubbed “Operation White Lights,” which encourages people to display white ribbons and white lights in support of health care workers.
“With an increased number of patients, this Christmas season is going to be busy for health care workers," President Kurt Schley said. "Operation White Lights is a way to lift up our healers and bring us all closer together during a time when we are practicing social distancing.”
The Sanford Health system, based in Sioux Falls, has a courier network that will facilitate distribution of the vaccine to smaller medical centers across the Dakotas, Minnesota and Iowa.
“The U.S. has completed a rigorous regulatory and approvals process with unprecedented scrutiny and the data are clear that this vaccine is safe and effective,” said Jeremy Cauwels, chief physician at Sanford Health. “There is light at the end of the tunnel, but we must continue to stay vigilant. Vaccines don’t save lives, vaccinations do.”
