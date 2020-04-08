Testing for COVID-19 in North Dakota takes a jump; total cases rise to 251

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Fourteen more people have tested positive in North Dakota for COVID-19, but the increase comes from a large batch of tests.

The number of tests conducted by state and private labs jumped 849 on Tuesday, meaning the rate of positives was a relatively low 1.6%.

The jump in testing likely was due to drive-thru surveillance testing conducted by the state last weekend in the small southwestern communities of Amidon and Gladstone. A total of 735 samples were collected.

The number of confirmed cases of the disease that results from the coronavirus now totals 251 in North Dakota. More than one-third of those people -- 98 -- have recovered. Thirty-four people have been hospitalized; 16 remain so. There have been four deaths.

The new cases the state Department of Health announced Wednesday include three in Burleigh County, home to Bismarck; three in Stark County, home to Dickinson; seven in Cass County, home to Fargo; and the first confirmed case in Stutsman County, home to Jamestown.

Cass County leads the state, with 77 confirmed cases, followed by Burleigh County with 42 and Stark County with 28.