Testing for COVID-19 in North Dakota takes a jump; total cases rise to 251

Fourteen more people have tested positive in North Dakota for COVID-19, but the increase comes from a large batch of tests.
The number of tests conducted by state and private labs jumped 849 on Tuesday, meaning the rate of positives was a relatively low 1.6%.
The jump in testing likely was due to drive-thru surveillance testing conducted by the state last weekend in the small southwestern communities of Amidon and Gladstone. A total of 735 samples were collected.
The number of confirmed cases of the disease that results from the coronavirus now totals 251 in North Dakota. More than one-third of those people -- 98 -- have recovered. Thirty-four people have been hospitalized; 16 remain so. There have been four deaths.
The new cases the state Department of Health announced Wednesday include three in Burleigh County, home to Bismarck; three in Stark County, home to Dickinson; seven in Cass County, home to Fargo; and the first confirmed case in Stutsman County, home to Jamestown.
Cass County leads the state, with 77 confirmed cases, followed by Burleigh County with 42 and Stark County with 28.
State and private labs have tested 8,552 people, with 8,301 being negative. Gov. Doug Burgum has stressed that because testing data lags and not everyone is tested, the actual number of positive cases in the state could be 10 times higher.
The department reports case numbers to the news media, on social media and on its website at: www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
