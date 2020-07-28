Task force created as Burleigh-Morton blooms into coronavirus hot spot

State and local officials are forming a task force to address the development of Burleigh and Morton counties into a coronavirus hot spot, Gov. Doug Burgum announced Tuesday.
State health officials also announced the 100th confirmed coronavirus-related death in the state. The McKenzie County woman in her 20s is the youngest victim recorded so far.
The task force will be modeled after one created in early May in the Red River Valley after Cass County and Fargo bloomed into a hot spot. Cass has nearly half of the total cases in North Dakota and three-fourths of the coronavirus-related deaths, but the outbreak there has lessened in recent weeks -- active cases on Tuesday numbered 148, about half of Burleigh County's total.
"The goal of that task force when it was created was to get Cass County below the state average" positivity rate, Burgum said during a public briefing. "That's been accomplished, but at the same time we've seen Burleigh-Morton -- which for a long time back was way below the state average -- got above it, then it tracked evenly with Cass County for a period of time in terms of positivity rate, and then now in the last few weeks has shot ahead."
The situation in Cass County was complicated by its nearness to Minnesota, where cases also were high, and by outbreaks in long-term care facilities. Nursing home cases are on the rise again statewide, and in Bismarck-Mandan they total 31 in six facilities.
Cases overall in Burleigh-Morton have tripled this month, and 62 more were reported Tuesday. Burleigh now leads the state in active cases, at 289, and Morton is third, with 82. The two counties together have one-third of the state's total active cases.
"We're particularly concerned about what we're seeing in Burleigh-Morton," Burgum said, adding later that "we want to make sure that we're keeping a handle on it."
Task force
The task force "will strengthen what's already quite strong coordination between a number of players," Burgum said.
They include local public health and government officials, local hospitals and long-term care providers, K-12 and higher education officials, and representatives of large employers in the area including state government and the state corrections system.
The goal is to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 through measures including education, testing and contact tracing, and support for people in isolation or quarantine.
“We’ve got a great game plan to follow, one that worked in our collaboration between Cass and Clay (Minnesota) counties,” Burgum said. Some people who were on that task force will take part in the new effort, he said without specifying. He also said the state was reaching out to "a number of leaders."
More information was to be released during a news conference on Wednesday. Members of the public can view that briefing live on Government Access Channels 2 & 602HD, listen on Radio Access 102.5 FM radio, or stream FreeTV.org or RadioAccess.org.
The state will support the task force through such means as supplying personnel and equipment for mass testing, as it is doing already, Burgum said. It wasn't immediately known if the state would specifically designate to the task force some of the $1.25 billion it has received in federal CARES Act coronavirus relief aid -- some of which already has gone to areas such as public health.
"We'll have to do an assessment first, get the task force formed, understand where the gaps are," Burgum said.
Milestone death
The McKenzie County woman who died had no underlying health conditions, the state Department of Health reported Tuesday. Only two other people in the state who died with COVID-19 have fallen into that category. In another case, health officials were not able to determine if there were underlying conditions.
It was the first coronavirus-related death in McKenzie County, a western oil patch county that's home to Watford City. It was the first death statewide of a person in his or her 20s. There has been one death in the 30s range. Most deaths have been of people in their 70s, 80s and 90s.
The state's tally includes deaths of people "who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19." Coronavirus is listed as the official cause of death for 88 of the 100 victims. It wasn't immediately clear if a death certificate had been issued for the McKenzie County woman -- that can take up to 10 days under state law. Burgum said during his briefing that she was in the category of having died "with COVID," as opposed to due to the disease.
Daily data
Health officials on Tuesday reported a total of 157 new coronavirus cases in 30 counties, pushing the state past the 6,000 mark since the start of the pandemic, to 6,141. Active cases reached a new high, at 1,084, up 26 from the previous day.
Active cases in North Dakota have more than tripled since the start of the month, coinciding with the reopening of the economy and an increase in testing. However, "daily tests are growing, but active cases are growing faster," Burgum said.
The states of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, along with the cities of Washington, D.C., and Chicago, have issued travel restrictions for North Dakota residents this month.
The number of people in North Dakota tested for coronavirus at least once is at 150,046 -- meaning one in five North Dakotans has received a test -- and total tests number 297,512. The state plans to increase the number of fixed testing sites around North Dakota from 19 to 28, boost the number of testing labs and reach 8,000 daily tests, Burgum said. The most done in one day is about 6,000.
There have been 343 hospitalizations and 4,957 recoveries. Thirty-five people remained hospitalized Tuesday, down eight from the previous day. Those patients take up less than 1% of hospital capacity in the state, according to Burgum.
For more information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.
