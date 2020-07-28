Task force created as Burleigh-Morton blooms into coronavirus hot spot

The McKenzie County woman who died had no underlying health conditions, the state Department of Health reported Tuesday. Only two other people in the state who died with COVID-19 have fallen into that category. In another case, health officials were not able to determine if there were underlying conditions.

It was the first coronavirus-related death in McKenzie County, a western oil patch county that's home to Watford City. It was the first death statewide of a person in his or her 20s. There has been one death in the 30s range. Most deaths have been of people in their 70s, 80s and 90s.

The state's tally includes deaths of people "who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19." Coronavirus is listed as the official cause of death for 88 of the 100 victims. It wasn't immediately clear if a death certificate had been issued for the McKenzie County woman -- that can take up to 10 days under state law. Burgum said during his briefing that she was in the category of having died "with COVID," as opposed to due to the disease.

Daily data

Health officials on Tuesday reported a total of 157 new coronavirus cases in 30 counties, pushing the state past the 6,000 mark since the start of the pandemic, to 6,141. Active cases reached a new high, at 1,084, up 26 from the previous day.