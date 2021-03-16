Supporters say essential caregiver bill could still be relevant after pandemic

Supporters of a bill that would enable long-term care residents to have an "essential caregiver" say the legislation might no longer be necessary amid the COVID-19 pandemic but could still be useful in the future.
Senate Bill 2145 would allow a caregiver to enter a facility to "provide in-person physical, spiritual or emotional support" to a resident. The bill, introduced by Sen. Kristin Roers, R-Fargo, also includes a stipulation that a long-term care facility may not lock down for more than 30 days to establish safety measures. Long-term care facilities were locked down in early 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among vulnerable residents.
The bill unanimously passed the Senate and was heard in the House Human Services Committee Tuesday afternoon.
State Long-Term Care Ombudsman Karla Backman testified that long-term care residents' right to have visitors was waived when facilities locked down last March, which caused depression, confusion and physical decline. Essential caregivers could have reduced those impacts, she said.
Backman also said the legislation would have utility after the pandemic.
"The bill was introduced due to the handling of the COVID-19 public health emergency; however, I believe it will be relevant for future events," said the ombudsman, who acts as an advocate for long-term care residents and works to resolve complaints about care.
North Dakota Long-Term Care Association President Shelly Peterson said that naming an essential caregiver would be "a good thing." Peterson explained to the committee that different types of long-term care facilities are increasingly opening up for visitation, so the bill might not have a large impact immediately but could affect how things are done going forward.
"In the future maybe it will impact what we do on executive orders," Peterson said, referencing Gov. Doug Burgum's executive orders restricting visitation.
There was no testimony in opposition, and the committee did not take immediate action on the bill. The hearing came just a few days after about two dozen people gathered on the North Dakota State Library steps Friday to support the legislation and tell stories of loved ones who have suffered due to isolation.
