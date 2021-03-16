Supporters say essential caregiver bill could still be relevant after pandemic

Supporters of a bill that would enable long-term care residents to have an "essential caregiver" say the legislation might no longer be necessary amid the COVID-19 pandemic but could still be useful in the future.

Senate Bill 2145 would allow a caregiver to enter a facility to "provide in-person physical, spiritual or emotional support" to a resident. The bill, introduced by Sen. Kristin Roers, R-Fargo, also includes a stipulation that a long-term care facility may not lock down for more than 30 days to establish safety measures. Long-term care facilities were locked down in early 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among vulnerable residents.

The bill unanimously passed the Senate and was heard in the House Human Services Committee Tuesday afternoon.

State Long-Term Care Ombudsman Karla Backman testified that long-term care residents' right to have visitors was waived when facilities locked down last March, which caused depression, confusion and physical decline. Essential caregivers could have reduced those impacts, she said.

Backman also said the legislation would have utility after the pandemic.