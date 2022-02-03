'Stealth' version of omicron confirmed in North Dakota; 6 more COVID-19 deaths reported

An omicron coronavirus variant descendant that has surfaced around the world has been confirmed in North Dakota, and a top health officials says it has the potential to slow the waning of the omicron wave in the state.

The subvariant known as BA.2 has been found in at least 40 countries. It's widely considered by scientists to be stealthier than the original version of omicron because particular genetic traits make it somewhat harder to detect, according to The Associated Press.

Some scientists worry it could also be more contagious, but they acknowledge there is a lot they still don't know, including whether it evades vaccines better or causes more severe disease.

Omicron has been the dominant variant in North Dakota in recent weeks, pushing COVID-19 cases to daily and pandemic highs last month. Cases have tapered off the past two weeks, however -- active cases on Thursday were at 5,054, less than half the pandemic record of 11,991 reported Jan. 22.

North Dakota's reported 14-day rolling test positivity rate, which rose to a pandemic high of 19.69% on Jan. 26, fell for a sixth straight day, to 17.65%. The state target is less than 5%.

"We had a decline in cases last week and we want that to continue," said Kirby Kruger, head of the Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section. "Based on information coming out of Europe on the BA.2 subvariant, I think it is possible that as this subvariant emerges, it could slow down our decline in cases.

"The variant is fairly new, and its real-world impacts are not totally predictable," he said. "We will watch what happens in Europe and South Africa and through our surveillance systems in North Dakota."

The subvariant case is included in this week's omicron total. Confirmed omicron cases rose 36% from the previous week, to a total of 1,400, according to data provided by Kruger.

Confirmed cases of delta -- another highly contagious variant that led to a smaller spike in cases in the state late last year -- rose only one-tenth of 1 percent, to a total of 4,885.

About 5-10% of total positive COVID-19 tests weekly undergo a more complex process at the state lab through which variants are determined -- enough to give state health officials a sufficient sample size.

Delta was first confirmed in the state in late June, and omicron in mid-December. There have been no new cases of the alpha, beta, gamma, epsilon or mu variants since late September, as they were outmuscled by delta. Omicron last month quickly asserted its dominance over delta.

"Overall since omicron was first confirmed in North Dakota on Dec. 19, 2021, there have been 2,421 sequenced samples reported and 1,400 (57.8%) have been omicron," Kruger said.

There have been 500 hospitalizations and 93 deaths tied to variants in North Dakota, with the bulk of them linked to delta. There have been 15 documented omicron hospitalizations and three deaths in the state. Those three deaths were confirmed in the past week.

Daily data

North Dakota's Health Department on Thursday reported six more coronavirus-related deaths on its virus dashboard. The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death total for Burleigh County increased by one, to 291; Morton County's total was unchanged, at 138. Cass County, home to Fargo, saw its total rise by one, to 315.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide dropped for a third straight day, to 168. The most recent state data showed about 8.5% of staffed inpatient hospital beds available statewide and about 5.5% of intensive care unit beds open. In Bismarck, CHI St. Alexius Health had one open general care bed and one available staffed ICU bed; Sanford Health had no open beds listed in either category.

There have been 228,087 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, including 1,361 new cases reported Thursday. Burleigh-Morton counties saw their combined active case total fall back below 1,000 for the first time in 23 days, to 993.

There have been 220,912 pandemic recoveries in North Dakota, 7,569 hospitalizations and 2,121 deaths.

Pandemic records are based off the Health Department's daily reports. The agency often revises data on its dashboard later based on updated information.

More information

North Dakota has one of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Agency data shows 64.9% of adults in the state being fully vaccinated. The rate for all vaccine-eligible people in the state -- age 5 and older -- is 58.1%.

The CDC also recommends COVID-19 booster shots for all adults; 46.9% of North Dakota adults have received one, according to state data. The federal agency earlier this year also recommended that adolescents ages 12-17 receive boosters as well. North Dakota's vaccine dashboard shows 18% of state residents in that age group have received one.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in that risk category wear masks in public indoor settings.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.