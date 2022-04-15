'Stealth' omicron still dominant in North Dakota, but COVID-19 cases remain low

The extra-contagious mutation of the omicron coronavirus variant doesn't appear to be pushing up COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, as it is in many other areas.

The BA.2 subvariant -- called the "stealth omicron" because it’s about 30% more contagious than the original -- has become dominant around the globe. It has in North Dakota, as well.

Since omicron was first detected in the state last Dec. 19, it has accounted for 81% of the samples that have undergone the "sequencing" process through which variants are determined. Of the specimens collected on or after April 3 and determined to be omicron, 80% were BA.2, according to data provided by Kirby Kruger, head of the Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section.

But COVID-19 cases overall remain low in North Dakota.

The Health Department's coronavirus dashboard, updated every Friday, showed 267 confirmed cases over the week, on par with the previous three weeks.

The data the state now reports weekly to the public emphasizes trends over time and severity of disease, rather than daily case counts and test positivity rate -- data that state health officials say could be skewed by the fact that results from widely available COVID-19 home test kits are not required to be reported to the state.

This week's dashboard showed little change in hospital status around the state. Coronavirus patients made up just 2.4% of occupied inpatient hospital beds statewide and about 5.5% of ICU beds. There were 11 COVID-19 admissions statewide, down from 18 the previous week. The two hospitals in Bismarck had a total of 13 staffed inpatient hospital beds available and four intensive care unit beds open, according to the most recent state data.

There have been 240,382 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that began in March 2020. Data posted by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows 2,257 virus-related deaths in the state, six more than last week. County-level death data is not available.

The state no longer reports the number of active COVID-19 cases, as part of the recent shift in its coronavirus approach from pandemic to "endemic," essentially meaning that coronavirus is expected to be a part of daily life.

Federal data shows that North Dakota continues to have some of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country: 65.4% of adults in the state are fully vaccinated, with the rate for all vaccine-eligible people -- age 5 and older -- at 58.9%. Neither rate increased over the week. The national averages are 75.8% and 70%, respectively.

COVID-19 booster shots are recommended for people 12 and older. North Dakota's booster rate is 41.8%, compared to 47% nationally.

