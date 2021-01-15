Statewide mask mandate to expire Monday; business restrictions will be eased

"We're not yet where we need to be," he said, noting that college students are returning to campus and K-12 students to high schools after their holiday break, which "represent risks for increases in transmissible moments."

Vaccine update

North Dakota will not immediately begin vaccinating everyone 65 and older, in a break from new federal guidance, Health Department Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell said Friday.

Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced Tuesday that states should move to vaccinate those 65 and older or with high-risk medical conditions. The Cabinet secretary also said that COVID-19 vaccines being held as reserves would be released so states could vaccinate people more quickly. Those reserves do not exist, The Washington Post reported Friday.

North Dakota in recent weeks has begun vaccinating people in Phase 1B priority groups, starting with people age 75 and older. The state will continue to focus on vaccinating that group, Howell said.

North Dakota receives fewer than 10,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine per week and has not received any increase in allocation yet, Howell said. Phase 1B contains an estimated 230,000 people in North Dakota.