State's active COVID-19 cases reach new high

The number of active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota reached another high as the two counties with the most active cases added 177 to the total, the state Department of Health reported Sunday.
The death of a Benson County woman in her 60s with COVID-19 was that county’s fifth and the state’s 168th tied to coronavirus. The woman had underlying health conditions, the department said.
The number of statewide active cases rose by 220, to 2,754. The previous daily high was 2,653 on Sept. 6. Burleigh has the most with 513, followed by Cass with 452.
Burleigh had 90 new cases confirmed Saturday and reported Sunday, and Cass had 87. Morton County with 42 new cases now has a total of 217 active cases.
The department reported 431 new positive cases in 35 counties. Total positive results since the pandemic started now stand at 15,577. A total of 541,850 tests have been completed in North Dakota, with 8,505 completed on Saturday.
The coronavirus disease has hospitalized 643 North Dakotans and 62 remain so, six more than on Saturday. Recoveries on Saturday totaled 135, bringing the state total since mid-March to 12,655.
Burleigh and Morton counties remain in the yellow "moderate" risk level, which is in the middle of the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced.
Six other North Dakota counties are at yellow, 13 are in the blue "new normal" level, and 32 are in the green or "low" risk level. The state will review the county risk levels again next week.
For more detailed information on county risk levels and on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com
