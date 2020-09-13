State's active COVID-19 cases reach new high

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The number of active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota reached another high as the two counties with the most active cases added 177 to the total, the state Department of Health reported Sunday.

The death of a Benson County woman in her 60s with COVID-19 was that county’s fifth and the state’s 168th tied to coronavirus. The woman had underlying health conditions, the department said.

The number of statewide active cases rose by 220, to 2,754. The previous daily high was 2,653 on Sept. 6. Burleigh has the most with 513, followed by Cass with 452.

Burleigh had 90 new cases confirmed Saturday and reported Sunday, and Cass had 87. Morton County with 42 new cases now has a total of 217 active cases.

The department reported 431 new positive cases in 35 counties. Total positive results since the pandemic started now stand at 15,577. A total of 541,850 tests have been completed in North Dakota, with 8,505 completed on Saturday.

The coronavirus disease has hospitalized 643 North Dakotans and 62 remain so, six more than on Saturday. Recoveries on Saturday totaled 135, bringing the state total since mid-March to 12,655.