State to open vaccine to general public March 29; area public health agencies make move sooner

"Most North Dakotans are essential workers or have an underlying health condition, and we're hearing a lot of confusion over who is or who isn't an essential worker," shw said. "Also, people are not self-identifying as having underlying health conditions."

The shift also will enable college students to get vaccinated before returning home for the summer, she said.

To register for a Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health clinic, go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for a Bismarck vaccination event. The clinics are held at the Bismarck Event Center. For help, call 701-355-1540.

Morton County residents should go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for "Custer Health" or call 701-667-3370 to register for a clinic. Custer Health has added a new vaccination clinic location at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Units D and E, off Memorial Highway.

“As the state prepares to make the vaccine available to the general public, it’s important for people included in Phases 1A, 1B or 1C to be vaccinated now, as they are at highest risk for severe COVID-19 or being exposed to COVID-19,” Howell said.