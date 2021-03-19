State to open vaccine to general public March 29; area pubic health agencies make move sooner

COVID-19 vaccine will be open to the general public in North Dakota beginning Monday, March 29, and in the Bismarck-Mandan region even earlier.

The vaccines have been rolled out since mid-December in phases, with people in different priority groups gaining access at different times. The Health Department on Friday announced the move to Phase 2, which is the general public, a week from this coming Monday -- adding that providers in some areas might reach that phrase earlier.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health on Friday announced that it has opened its coronavirus vaccination clinics to the general population. Mandan-based Custer Health announced on Wednesday that it had made the move.

“This is certainly a landmark day for our community as the general public can now get vaccinated,” Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch said in a statement. “It is exciting to move into this phase where anyone wanting a COVID-19 vaccine can schedule an appointment. This brings us one step closer to herd immunity.”

Gov. Doug Burgum echoed that sentiment in a statement, calling the state "a national leader in vaccine administration."