State to open vaccine to general public March 29; area pubic health agencies make move sooner

COVID-19 vaccine will be open to the general public in North Dakota beginning Monday, March 29, and in the Bismarck-Mandan region even earlier.
The vaccines have been rolled out since mid-December in phases, with people in different priority groups gaining access at different times. The Health Department on Friday announced the move to Phase 2, which is the general public, a week from this coming Monday -- adding that providers in some areas might reach that phrase earlier.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health on Friday announced that it has opened its coronavirus vaccination clinics to the general population. Mandan-based Custer Health announced on Wednesday that it had made the move.
“This is certainly a landmark day for our community as the general public can now get vaccinated,” Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch said in a statement. “It is exciting to move into this phase where anyone wanting a COVID-19 vaccine can schedule an appointment. This brings us one step closer to herd immunity.”
Gov. Doug Burgum echoed that sentiment in a statement, calling the state "a national leader in vaccine administration."
North Dakota's rate of total coronavirus vaccine doses administered -- 44,688 people per 100,000 population -- remains among the highest in the country, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracking site. Only Alaska, New Mexico and West Virginia have higher rates.
Pharmacies, local public health departments and private health care providers all are offering vaccines. There are 400 enrolled provider sites in the state, including 67 in Burleigh-Morton. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
As of Friday, 27% of North Dakotans had received at least one dose of vaccine, and 16% were considered fully vaccinated. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses, weeks apart, while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires a single dose.
“Those who haven’t been vaccinated are encouraged to take advantage of this expanded access to protect themselves and those around them, build community immunity, keep our schools and businesses open and help end the pandemic,” Burgum said.
To register for a Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health clinic, go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for a Bismarck vaccination event. The clinics are held at the Bismarck Event Center. For help, call 701-355-1540.
Morton County residents should go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for "Custer Health" or call 701-667-3370 to register for a clinic. Custer Health has added a new vaccination clinic location at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Units D and E, off Memorial Highway.
“As the state prepares to make the vaccine available to the general public, it’s important for people included in Phases 1A, 1B or 1C to be vaccinated now, as they are at highest risk for severe COVID-19 or being exposed to COVID-19,” said Molly Howell, the state Health Department's immunization program manager.
The Pfizer vaccine is federally recommended for people age 16 and older; the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for those 18 and older. Howell said the Pfizer vaccine is limited, and "so those (younger) individuals may not have access to vaccine right now."
North Dakota’s federal allocation of vaccine is expected to increase in late March and throughout April, she said. Allocations this week and next are 10,530 Pfizer doses, 7,500 Moderna doses and 900 Johnson & Johnson doses.
Daily data
The state Health Department on Friday reported 119 new COVID-19 cases from 4,673 tests handled Thursday, and calculated a positivity rate of 3.57%.
One new coronavirus-related death was reported, raising North Dakota's pandemic death toll to 1,460. Current COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by three, to 13.
Active cases rose by 14, to 787, including 84 in Burleigh-Morton. Active cases statewide on Monday stood at 619. They've increased every day since.
Since the onset of the pandemic a year ago, there have been 101,514 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, with 99,267 recoveries and 3,904 hospitalizations. Nearly 327,000 doses of vaccine have been administered since mid-December, to about 195,000 people.
More information
All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. A list of vaccine priority groups can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-groups.
For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.