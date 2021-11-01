 Skip to main content
State seeks recovery home providers

The North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health Division is seeking recovery home providers to participate in a new program.

It aims to support people who want to begin or sustain their recovery from substance abuse in a safe and stable living environment. The housing is temporary and meant to give people the resources they need to achieve long-term recovery once they transition to independent living.

Approved providers will be reimbursed for up to 12 weeks of rent for each person approved for the program. The division is focused on both rural and urban areas, according to Division Director Pamela Sagness.

For more information, go to www.behavioralhealth.nd.gov/recovery-housing or contact the division at 701-328-8920, toll-free 800-755-2719, 711 (TTY) or RecoveryHousing@nd.gov.

