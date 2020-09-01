State reports virus deaths in Burleigh and Morton counties on Tuesday as active cases drop

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A woman in her 80s from Burleigh County and a man in his 70s from Morton County have died with COVID-19, the North Dakota Department of Health reported Tuesday.

Both had underlying health conditions.

The state reported 191 new cases Tuesday, with 30 in Burleigh County and 12 in Morton County. Other counties with a significant number of new cases include Stark at 50, Cass at 20, Grand Forks at 19, Ward at 13 and Williams at 13.

The state reported a total of 2,245 active positive cases Tuesday, a drop of 133 from the day prior.

The new cases reported Tuesday stem from 2,493 tests processed in labs on Monday, down from Saturday's all-time high of 7,898 tests processed.

Burleigh is second among counties in the state for active cases with 397. Morton has 121, Cass has 250 and Stark has 218. Grand Forks leads with 502.

Six North Dakota counties have no active cases: Adams, Billings, Burke, Grant, Renville and Sheridan.

Since the start of the pandemic, 12,000 North Dakotans have tested positive for COVID-19.