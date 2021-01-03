State reports drop in active COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

State health officials on Sunday reported a drop in active COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.
Data was from limited testing -- only 1,611 tests were handled on Saturday. Testing typically drops off during weekends. The daily positivity rate from those tests as calculated by the state was 10.54%.
The Department of Health reported 161 new cases, including 26 in Burleigh-Morton counties, raising the state's pandemic total to 93,041, with 89,879 recoveries, 1,310 deaths and 3,570 hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations rose by six, to 98.
Active cases statewide fell by 147, to 1,852. In Burleigh-Morton they dropped by 45, to 314.
More information
North Dakota's statewide mask mandate is in effect until Jan. 18, and business capacity restrictions are in place until Jan. 8. Violations could be punishable by a fine of up to $1,000. Repeat violations could lead to a fine up to $1,500 and 30 days in jail. For more information, go to www.bit.ly/38NiT4r and www.bit.ly/3kDdVtb.
All North Dakota counties are in the orange "high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. Information on COVID-19 in K-12 schools is at www.health.nd.gov/k-12-school-dashboard. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.