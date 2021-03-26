State reports another COVID-19 death on anniversary of first pandemic fatality

North Dakota's Health Department reported the state's 1,466th coronavirus-related death on Friday, the one-year anniversary of the state's first confirmed pandemic fatality.

Meanwhile, active cases of COVID-19 in Burleigh-Morton counties rose above 100 for the first time in three weeks.

Health officials on March 27, 2020, reported the death of a Cass County man in his 90s with COVID-19. The victim later was confirmed as Roger Lehne, 93, of Fargo, who had died the previous day, March 26.

The death reported Friday also was a Cass County man in his 90s. It brought that county's pandemic death toll to 198, most in the state. Burleigh County has had 187 coronavirus-related deaths, and Morton County 98.

The state tally includes deaths due to COVID-19, deaths where disease was present but not the primary cause, and deaths where the disease is listed as the cause despite the absence of a positive test. The bulk of the 1,466 deaths -- about 82% -- are due directly to COVID-19.

Deaths spiked last fall -- 297 in October, 499 in November and 282 in December -- and have tailed off this year, with just 39 reported since the beginning of February.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}