State reports 64 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths; active virus cases fall
State reports 64 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths; active virus cases fall

North Dakota's Health Department reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, after a typical Sunday of light testing.

The state calculated a postivity rate of 5.78% from 1,358 tests completed on Sunday.

Active cases dropped by 36 statewide, to 1,075, and by three in Burleigh-Morton counties, to 188.

Since the onset of the pandemic a year ago, there have been 104,808 confirmed cases of the virus in North Dakota, with 102,262 recoveries, 1,471 deaths and 4,002 hospitalizations. No new deaths were reported Monday. Current hospitalizations were unchanged from Sunday, at 35.

More than 475,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed in North Dakota, to nearly 261,000 people. Two of the three available vaccines require two doses, weeks apart.

More information

All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.

The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.

