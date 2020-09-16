State reports 5 more COVID-19-related deaths; state corrects errors in death data

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State health officials on Wednesday reported five more coronavirus-related deaths in North Dakota, including two Burleigh County residents.

The deaths included a Burleigh County woman in her 70s and man in his 80s, an Eddy County woman in her 80s and man in his 80s, and a McLean County man in his 60s. All had underlying medical conditions, according to the state Department of Health. The five deaths raised the state total to 177.

The McLean County death occurred on Sept. 4 but was not included in a previous press release, department epidemiologist Ben Schram said. It was previously included in the death total for McLean County on the state's website.

A death the state reported as a Cass County death on Saturday was incorrect. It should have been a Morton County man, Schram said. Morton County's death total related to COVID-19 is nine.

Burleigh County's death total is now 30. The county's total was incorrect on the state's website on Tuesday due to a data-entry issue, Schram said. It has been corrected.

Health officials on Wednesday reported 269 new coronavirus cases in 35 counties, including 17 in Burleigh and six in Morton.