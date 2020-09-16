State reports 5 more COVID-19-related deaths; state corrects errors in death data

State health officials on Wednesday reported five more coronavirus-related deaths in North Dakota, including two Burleigh County residents.
The deaths included a Burleigh County woman in her 70s and man in his 80s, an Eddy County woman in her 80s and man in his 80s, and a McLean County man in his 60s. All had underlying medical conditions, according to the state Department of Health. The five deaths raised the state total to 177.
The McLean County death occurred on Sept. 4 but was not included in a previous press release, department epidemiologist Ben Schram said. It was previously included in the death total for McLean County on the state's website.
A death the state reported as a Cass County death on Saturday was incorrect. It should have been a Morton County man, Schram said. Morton County's death total related to COVID-19 is nine.
Burleigh County's death total is now 30. The county's total was incorrect on the state's website on Tuesday due to a data-entry issue, Schram said. It has been corrected.
Health officials on Wednesday reported 269 new coronavirus cases in 35 counties, including 17 in Burleigh and six in Morton.
Active cases statewide declined by 36 from Tuesday, to 2,528. Burleigh continued to lead the state in active cases, with 501. Morton had 204. Active cases in the two counties dropped by 58 from the previous day.
Statewide there have been 16,333 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 13,628 recoveries and 674 hospitalizations. Sixty-two people remained in a hospital Wednesday.
The number of North Dakotans tested for coronavirus at least once is at 222,057 and total tests number 553,163, including 5,209 tests completed Tuesday.
Burleigh and Morton counties on Wednesday remained in the yellow "moderate" risk level, which is in the middle of the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. The protocols are not enforced.
Six other North Dakota counties were at yellow, 13 were in the blue "new normal" level, and 32 were in the green or "low" risk level. The state reviews the county risk levels on a weekly basis. They did not change this week.
For more detailed information on county risk levels and on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
