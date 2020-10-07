State reports 24 more COVID-19 deaths; lag in reporting accounts for some

State health officials on Wednesday reported 24 more coronavirus-related deaths in North Dakota, triple the previous high for a daily report, with 18 of the deaths occurring in the previous three days.
The newly confirmed deaths that included five in Morton County and two in Burleigh pushed the statewide pandemic total to 304.
Death certificate filings can take up to 10 days under state law. The typical lag in the reporting of COVID-19 deaths to the state Department of Health is one to three days. Eight of the newly reported deaths occurred Tuesday, four on Monday and six on Sunday, according to the state.
The health department cited "an additional lag in reporting" for the other six deaths, which occurred as long as a week ago.
There can be several reasons for such delays, including issues with reporting by medical or long-term care facilities, and a sick person being released from public health monitoring and then dying, according to health department spokeswoman Nicole Peske.
Not all of the COVID-19 deaths reported by the state are due directly to the disease. The breakdown Wednesday was 222 deaths due to COVID-19 and 51 in which the disease was present but not the primary cause of death. An official death record had not yet been filed in 31 instances in which people with COVID-19 died.
The newly reported deaths included a Burleigh County woman in her 40s and man in his 50s, a Morton man in his 60s and two Morton men in their 70s, and two Morton women in their 90s. Burleigh's pandemic death total rose to 55 and Morton's to 41.
Other new deaths were in the counties of Barnes, Bottineau (4), Emmons (3), Grand Forks, McHenry (3), Rolette, Sheridan, Ward (2) and Williams.
Health officials reported a total of 495 new COVID-19 cases in 44 of the state's 53 counties, raising the statewide total since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March to 24,857, with 20,847 recoveries and 995 hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations remained at a record 116.
Hospital capacity has become a concern around the state and in Bismarck. There were 245 available staffed inpatient beds including 39 intensive care unit beds in North Dakota on Tuesday afternoon, the most recent data available early Wednesday, according to the health department. There were 15 available staffed beds including four ICU beds in Bismarck: 12 beds including three ICU at CHI St. Alexius Health and three beds including one ICU at Sanford Health.
The newly reported cases included 80 in Burleigh County and 33 in Morton. Burleigh continued to lead the state in active cases, with 640. Cass County, home to Fargo, had 621. Morton had 240. The state active case total rose by 14 from the previous day, to 3,706.
Total active cases in the Bismarck and Mandan public school systems have dropped this week. Bismarck Public Schools reported cases in 28 students and staff, down 21 from last week; Mandan Public Schools reported 13 total cases, down two. The bulk of the drop in Bismarck schools was in students; staff cases increased slightly.
The number of state residents tested for coronavirus at least once is at 251,673 and total tests number 679,564, including 6,561 handled Tuesday.
Burleigh and Morton counties are in the yellow "moderate" risk level, which is in the middle of the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. The protocols are not enforced.
Fourteen other North Dakota counties are at yellow, 25 are in the green or "low" risk level and 12 are in the blue "new normal" level. The state reviews the county risk levels on a weekly basis. They did not change last week.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
