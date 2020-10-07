State reports 24 more COVID-19 deaths; lag in reporting accounts for some

State health officials on Wednesday reported 24 more coronavirus-related deaths in North Dakota, triple the previous high for a daily report, with 18 of the deaths occurring in the previous three days.

The newly confirmed deaths that included five in Morton County and two in Burleigh pushed the statewide pandemic total to 304.

Death certificate filings can take up to 10 days under state law. The typical lag in the reporting of COVID-19 deaths to the state Department of Health is one to three days. Eight of the newly reported deaths occurred Tuesday, four on Monday and six on Sunday, according to the state.

The health department cited "an additional lag in reporting" for the other six deaths, which occurred as long as a week ago.

There can be several reasons for such delays, including issues with reporting by medical or long-term care facilities, and a sick person being released from public health monitoring and then dying, according to health department spokeswoman Nicole Peske.