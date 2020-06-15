State reports 22 new cases of COVID-19; 4 are in Burleigh-Morton

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

North Dakota's Department of Health on Monday reported 22 more cases of COVID-19, with four of them in the Bismarck-Mandan region.

Health officials reported no new deaths related to the coronavirus disease for a fourth straight day. Total deaths remain at 74.

The new cases include 15 in the hot spot of Cass County, two apiece in Burleigh, Morton and Grand Forks counties, and one in Sioux County. They raise the state total to 3,101. Burleigh County's case total since the pandemic began is at 167; Morton County's is at 67.

Thirty-one people remain hospitalized with COVID-19; 197 people statewide have been hospitalized at some point due to the disease. A total of 2,683 people have recovered from the disease. There were 344 active cases of COVID-19 on Monday, down four from Sunday.

Officials reported 2,025 total tests handled Sunday, raising the total since the pandemic began to 133,896. That figure includes people who have been tested more than once. A total of 87,776 people have been tested at least once. That figure increased 896 from the previous day.