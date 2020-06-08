State reports 19 new virus cases on slow testing day

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The state has confirmed another 19 cases of COVID-19, a relatively small new case count that reflects a day with a low number of tests processed.

Just one of the new cases reported Monday is in the western half of the state, in Burleigh County, according to North Dakota officials. The bulk of the new cases, eight, came in Stutsman County, home to Jamestown. Cass County, a longtime coronavirus hot spot, had six new cases. Two cases were reported in both Grand Forks and Wells counties.

Monday's results come from a batch of 1,415 tests processed Sunday. Of those tests, 247 were administered to people who had not previously been tested. Some people with a high risk of exposure or those who make up more vulnerable populations, such as nursing home residents, are being tested more than once.

The number of tests processed dropped significantly from the all-time high of 4,034 tests completed Friday. Testing tends to drop off on weekends.

No new deaths were reported Monday. Seventy-two North Dakotans have died with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Twenty-nine people are hospitalized with the virus, including one new patient reported Monday.