State reports 17 more COVID-19 deaths; more than 22,000 doses of vaccine administered

The state also said that nearly 3% of state residents of eligible age have received an initial dose of vaccine.

The newly reported deaths -- none of which were in Burleigh or Morton counties -- raised the state's pandemic death toll to 1,329.

Health officials reported 262 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total since the onset of the pandemic last March to 93,494, with 90,281 recoveries and 3,597 hospitalizations. Ninety-three COVID-19 patients remained in the hospital Tuesday, a drop of five from the previous day.

Active cases statewide declined by 31, to 1,884, including 303 in Burleigh-Morton. Active cases statewide have dropped by 82% since the pandemic high in late November. The state’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate has decreased from 16% to 4.4% in the same time frame, according to the state. The daily rate reported Tuesday was 6.99%, out of 4,172 tests handled Monday.

Gov. Doug Burgum on Monday touted the declines as he announced an easing of business capacity restrictions, though he also bemoaned recent low levels of testing -- the daily peak was 11,656 on Nov. 11. He urged communities to take advantage of the state's supply of rapid tests, which can produce results in 15 minutes.

“As more and more businesses, communities, school districts and higher education institutions implement rapid testing, we can continue to screen out asymptomatic positives to break the chain of transmission, slow the spread and further open up restaurants, bars and event centers,” Burgum said in a statement.

“Successful deployment of vaccines and more widespread use of effective therapeutics also will help us preserve hospital capacity, protect the vulnerable and keep students learning in person,” he said.

Vaccine update

The state has received 35,250 total doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and administered 22,241 doses, or about two-thirds, according to the state's vaccine dashboard, which is updated weekly on Tuesdays with data through the previous Saturday. About 3,600 doses have been administered in Burleigh-Morton counties.

Vaccinations in the state began Dec. 14. Both vaccines require two doses, weeks apart; 2.8% of North Dakotans age 16 and older had received their first dose as of Saturday. The percentage was slightly higher in Burleigh and slightly lower in Morton. No state resident had received a second dose. The Pfizer vaccine is federally recommended for people age 16 and older; the Moderna vaccine for those 18 and older.

The vaccines are not yet available to the general public. A list of vaccine priority groups can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-groups. A list of high-risk medical conditions can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/people-with-medical-conditions.html. A list of essential workers can be found at https://bit.ly/38OWH8q.