 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State reports 168 new coronavirus cases, 1 more death in North Dakota
0 comments
alert top story

State reports 168 new coronavirus cases, 1 more death in North Dakota

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

State health officials on Thursday reported 168 new cases of COVID-19 and another coronavirus-related death.

The state calculated a positivity rate of 4.02% from 5,952 tests completed on Wednesday.

Active virus cases rose slightly, to 1,174 statewide and 210 in Burleigh-Morton counties.

Since the onset of the pandemic a year ago, there have been 105,380 confirmed cases of the virus in North Dakota, with 102,731 recoveries, 1,475 deaths and 4,028 hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations were up three from Wednesday, to 31.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

About 492,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed in North Dakota, to more than 265,400 people. Two of the three available vaccines require two doses, weeks apart. Use of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been paused while federal officials do further research on its safety.

Coronavirus in North Dakota Active

More information

All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.

The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Derek Chauvin will not testify at his murder trial

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News