State reports 12 more COVID-19 deaths; cases rise in Bismarck-Mandan schools

All of the new victims had underlying conditions, according to the state. They raised North Dakota's pandemic death total to 357.

Hospitalizations statewide were stable at 158, which is still a high for the state and more than double the figure a month ago.

Hospital capacity is a concern around North Dakota. There were 253 available staffed inpatient beds plus 29 intensive care unit beds in North Dakota on Monday afternoon, according to the most recent state data available early Tuesday. There were three available staffed beds plus one ICU bed in Bismarck, all at Sanford Health. CHI St. Alexius Health had none.

Statewide, there have been 23,288 recoveries and 1,126 hospitalizations. The number of state residents tested for coronavirus at least once is at 261,745 and total tests number 723,102, including 5,452 handled Monday.

Burleigh and Morton counties are in the yellow "moderate" risk level, which is in the middle of the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. The protocols are not enforced.