State reports 119 new COVID-19 cases but no new coronavirus-related deaths

North Dakota's Health Department on Thursday reported 119 new cases of COVID-19 but no new coronavirus-related deaths.

The state's pandemic death toll remained at 1,448, while the tally of confirmed cases rose to 100,184, with 98,071 recoveries and 3,875 hospitalizations. The number of current COVID-19 patients rose by two, to 22.

Health officials calculated a daily positivity rate of 2.11% from 7,478 tests completed Wednesday.

Active cases statewide rose by 60, to 665. They declined slightly in Burleigh-Morton counties, to an even 100.

About 142,500 people have received at least an initial dose of COVID-19 vaccine; more than 241,000 total doses have been administered around the state since December.

More information

All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.