State releases new quarantine guidance, promises more detailed hospital capacity data

Hospital capacity is diminishing in the state and in Bismarck as active cases continue to climb -- they rose statewide by 29 from Wednesday, to 3,690. Burleigh County continues to lead the state, with 684. Morton County has 245.

Hospitalizations statewide rose to 106, up 17 from Wednesday. The number was one higher than the previous record, set on Monday and matched on Tuesday.

Sanford Health and CHI St. Alexius employees have brought concerns about diminishing hospital capacity to the Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 Task Force, which has been working for nearly two months to address the spike of cases in the region. The state health department's public COVID-19 dashboard lists numbers of licensed beds available statewide, but not all of those beds are staffed.

As of Tuesday, there were only 15 available beds including two intensive care unit beds at Bismarck's two hospitals, according to information state officials supplied to the Tribune. Sanford was opening a new unit with 14 total beds, including six designated for intensive care patients.

Burgum said the state will be updating its COVID-19 dashboard to include daily bed capacity information for at least the larger hospitals, and “We’re working to clarify the difference between licensed beds in the state and those that are staffed,” he said. “Because it’s one thing to have a licensed bed, but it’s also important that we have the staffing.”

Daily data

Six of the newly confirmed deaths were in the Bismarck-Mandan region: a Burleigh woman in her 80s, two Morton women in their 80s and one in her 90s, and Morton men in their 60s and 80s. Burleigh now has 50 pandemic-related deaths and Morton 33.

The health department also reported the deaths of a 50-year-old Stutsman County man, a 60-year-old Divide County man and an 80-year-old Richland County man. All of the new victims had underlying medical conditions, according to the state. They brought the statewide pandemic death total to 256.

Health officials on Thursday reported 373 new COVID-19 cases including 44 in Burleigh and 14 in Morton, raising the pandemic total to 22,218. There have been 18,272 recoveries statewide and 884 hospitalizations.