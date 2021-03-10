State officials seek to extend coronavirus wastewater testing; federal dollars are key

State officials involved in coronavirus wastewater testing want to continue the practice through the end of the year and see whether they can identify different variants of COVID-19 in the samples.

The study began last July. Another influx of federal stimulus money could extend the effort past June if state leaders designate dollars toward it, said David Bruschwein, director of the Division of Municipal Facilities for the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality. Congress on Wednesday passed a $1.9 trillion relief bill that President Joe Biden is expected to sign later this week.

Twenty-one communities are participating statewide. In those cities, containers of wastewater are placed on ice and transported to a North Dakota State University lab where researchers detect the prevalence of the virus, which is contained in the fecal matter of people who are infected.

The data so far has followed the trend of positive cases in the communities, Bruschwein said Wednesday during a meeting of the Environmental Review Advisory Council. Generally speaking, cases statewide peaked last fall and have dropped dramatically since.