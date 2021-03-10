State officials seek to extend coronavirus wastewater testing; federal dollars are key

State officials involved in coronavirus wastewater testing want to continue the practice through the end of the year and see whether they can identify different variants of COVID-19 in the samples.
The study began last July. Another influx of federal stimulus money could extend the effort past June if state leaders designate dollars toward it, said David Bruschwein, director of the Division of Municipal Facilities for the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality. Congress on Wednesday passed a $1.9 trillion relief bill that President Joe Biden is expected to sign later this week.
Twenty-one communities are participating statewide. In those cities, containers of wastewater are placed on ice and transported to a North Dakota State University lab where researchers detect the prevalence of the virus, which is contained in the fecal matter of people who are infected.
The data so far has followed the trend of positive cases in the communities, Bruschwein said Wednesday during a meeting of the Environmental Review Advisory Council. Generally speaking, cases statewide peaked last fall and have dropped dramatically since.
Bruschwein said the wastewater analysis might help pinpoint communities where health officials ought to target more regular virus testing, given that far fewer North Dakotans are opting to get tested now than at the height of the pandemic.
"People are just getting tired of testing," he said. "This actually might become an indicator now."
He said officials involved with the wastewater effort are looking into whether they can identify the prevalence of different virus variants in the samples. Some variants are potentially more contagious and might respond differently to various vaccines.
Six cities earlier said no to coronavirus testing, including Tioga due to residents' worries of intrusion. Other cities declined to participate due to staffing reasons. North Dakota's House of Representatives last month approved and sent to the Senate a bill to require a public hearing and a vote before local officials decide to participate in such testing. The House killed a bill to ban wastewater testing.
Virus numbers
Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in North Dakota fell for a third straight day on Wednesday, though the state reported new COVID-19 deaths for the first time in four days.
The two new deaths raised the state's pandemic death toll to 1,451. But hospitalizations fell by one, to 18 -- one-fourth of the total two months ago.
The Health Department on Wednesday reported 106 new COVID-19 cases, raising the state total to 100,615, with 98,552 recoveries and 3,887 total hospitalizations.
The state calculated a positivity rate of 3.27% from 4,505 tests handled Tuesday. Total tests completed in North Dakota during the pandemic surpassed 1.7 million.
About 270,000 total doses of vaccine have been administered to 161,000 people in the state since mid-December.
More information
All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. A list of vaccine priority groups can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-groups. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
