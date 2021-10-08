State official: 'Too early to tell' if pandemic surge is peaking; student test scores decline

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota dropped on Friday, but hospitalizations increased again and test positivity continued a climb that began three months ago with the surge of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.
Meanwhile, new test data released this week shows the impact the pandemic has had on student learning in North Dakota. State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said the impact is "unprecedented, (and) so will have to be our recovery.”
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations nationally have been decreasing since late September. Modeling by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that cases in North Dakota might begin tailing off in a couple of weeks. But it's too soon to speculate if this might be the beginning of the end of the recent pandemic spike, according to Kirby Kruger, head of the Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section.
"Our cases have leveled off this week compared to last week," he said. "Test positivity, however, has continued to increase. At the state level, hospitalizations have also continued to increase. I think it is too early to tell if this is a peak or a plateau of new cases."
The Health Department reported 696 new virus cases on its coronavirus dashboard Friday. Since Sunday, there have been 3,625 new cases confirmed. That's down slightly from last week's Sunday-Friday total of 3,641.
Active COVID-19 cases also dropped slightly Friday, to 4,485 statewide and to 1,182 in Burleigh-Morton counties.
But the state's 14-day rolling average test positivity rate increased to 8.07%. It has been rising steadily since a recent pandemic low of 1.05% on July 5, and it's been above the state target of less than 5% for more than seven weeks.
COVID-19 hospitalizations also rose again Friday, to 184 -- nearly a 20% increase from the start of the week. Hospital capacity has been a concern in North Dakota for weeks.
The most recent state data showed 192 available staffed inpatient beds and 11 available intensive care unit beds statewide. In Bismarck, Sanford Health had four available inpatient beds and no ICU beds; CHI St. Alexius Health had no available beds listed in either category.
Sanford Health Bismarck incoming President and CEO Todd Schaffer on Thursday said that hospital believes it's seeing the peak of COVID-19 patients, with modeling showing the peak will continue for about the next seven to 10 days before slowing down. CHI St. Alexius didn't respond to a Tribune request for comment on the status of COVID-19 capacity at its hospital.
There have been 137,126 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic, with 131,006 recoveries, 5,451 hospitalizations and 1,635 deaths. Friday's dashboard reflected one new death. The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths, but the dashboard totals for Burleigh and Morton counties did not change, at 220 and 104, respectively.
Confirmed delta cases in North Dakota rose by 142 over the past week, to 1,439, according to Kruger. There have been no new cases in North Dakota over the past three weeks of any of the other five variants that have been confirmed in the state: alpha, beta, gamma, epsilon and mu. Kruger has said that's because delta, which is as contagious as chicken pox, outcompetes the other variants.
North Dakota's state lab has identified 2,834 cases of the six variants, though the actual number is almost certainly higher than the data indicates, since only a fraction of virus test samples undergo the more complex process through which variants are determined.
There have been 2,129 hospitalizations and 25 deaths linked to variants in North Dakota; about half of each are linked to delta.
Learning impact
New test information shows a decline in student math and English proficiency during the 2020-21 school year, according to Baesler.
Students in grades 3-8 and 10 take the State Assessment in English/Language Arts and math each spring.
During the 2021 spring tests, 42% of students scored as “proficient” or “advanced” in English/language arts, a 5% decline from pre-pandemic testing in spring 2019. Only 38% of students scored in those two categories in math, a 7% drop from spring 2019. The tests were not given in the spring of 2020 because of the onset of the pandemic.
“This decline is significant, and it presents a challenge to all of us as educators in North Dakota,” Baesler said. “Fortunately, our schools have been provided unprecedented resources to use in reversing these trends. We have experienced significant loss, and we now are presented with an opportunity to make a significant comeback.”
North Dakota is receiving a total of $305 million from the federal American Rescue Plan's Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund. The U.S. Department of Education in August approved the state's plan to use the aid. Highlights include efforts to boost vaccinations and to address lost instructional time through various measures, including a project that blends digital and online curriculum with traditional classroom instruction.
For more information on North Dakota school data, go to https://insights.nd.gov/Education.
More information
The state's vaccine dashboard shows 54% of eligible North Dakota adults and 31.7% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated. North Dakota has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S., according to CDC. People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all 53 North Dakota counties except Renville, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings.
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.
