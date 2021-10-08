State official: 'Too early to tell' if pandemic surge is peaking; student test scores decline

Confirmed delta cases in North Dakota rose by 142 over the past week, to 1,439, according to Kruger. There have been no new cases in North Dakota over the past three weeks of any of the other five variants that have been confirmed in the state: alpha, beta, gamma, epsilon and mu. Kruger has said that's because delta, which is as contagious as chicken pox, outcompetes the other variants.

North Dakota's state lab has identified 2,834 cases of the six variants, though the actual number is almost certainly higher than the data indicates, since only a fraction of virus test samples undergo the more complex process through which variants are determined.

There have been 2,129 hospitalizations and 25 deaths linked to variants in North Dakota; about half of each are linked to delta.

Learning impact

New test information shows a decline in student math and English proficiency during the 2020-21 school year, according to Baesler.

Students in grades 3-8 and 10 take the State Assessment in English/Language Arts and math each spring.