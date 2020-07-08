State monitoring rise in coronavirus cases in Burleigh County, but no task force yet

"There has been an inversion here where this metro area has moved ahead of our largest metro area," Burgum said.

However, he also said there are differences in how the spikes developed in the two cities. Fargo had infections spread through nursing homes, while Bismarck had only three active cases in long-term care facilities on Wednesday, according to state health department data. Burleigh County has not recorded a single coronavirus-related death, while Cass County has confirmed 70.

One new death was reported Wednesday -- a Cass County woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions. It's the state's 85th coronavirus death.

State and local health officials have increased testing in Bismarck in recent weeks. A total of 1,376 people were tested Monday at a mass testing event at the Capitol, according to the state Department of Health. Another 395 people were tested Tuesday at the Bismarck Event Center, according to Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, which also has been holding testing on select days in its downtown parking lot in recent weeks.