State looks to relieve backlog of 5,000 coronavirus tests; 34 more cases reported in North Dakota

Over the weekend, 661 people were tested at the Bismarck Event Center.

The state has called off testing events at several locations throughout North Dakota early this week in light of the backlog. Officials plan to reschedule the events, which were slated to occur Monday at the Fargodome and Tuesday at Williston High School, Burgum said.

North Dakota officials say they have set a goal of completing 4,000 tests per day this month and 6,000 daily in June.

State campgrounds to open May 9

The campgrounds at all but one of North Dakota’s state parks will open on May 9, Burgum said.

The facilities will be open “on a limited basis,” he said, explaining that some individual campsites could be closed to encourage people to keep their distance from other campers. Visitors might notice limited access to restrooms, as well as concessions and rental items, the North Dakota Parks and Recreation said in a statement.

"The limiting of services will help us not only protect our visitors and staff but will also allow staff time to thoroughly clean high traffic areas," Interim Director Ryan Gardner said.