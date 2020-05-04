State looks to relieve backlog of 5,000 coronavirus tests; 34 more cases reported in North Dakota

The state lab in Bismarck has a backlog of nearly 5,000 coronavirus tests waiting to be processed, including those conducted Saturday at an event in Bismarck, Gov. Doug Burgum announced at a press conference Monday.
The governor said the problem arose over the weekend when an order of testing supplies arrived in North Dakota missing some components.
“That sent our team scrambling, creatively,” he said.
The state is low on plates used to process tests, but a lab at North Dakota State University has extras, and it’s sending 100 to Bismarck. Those plates will enable the state to handle another 9,600 tests, Burgum said.
Processing a single test is “super-complicated work,” requiring numerous types of supplies at the state lab, he said.
“We’re competing against all 50 states,” the governor said. “You’ve got FEMA and other federal agencies that are competing, trying to move orders around to hot spots.”
FEMA is the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Some swabs from residents tested in North Dakota are sent to private labs elsewhere in the country, but more than 80% of the tests administered in the state go through the state lab, which confirms whether a person has COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, Burgum said.
Over the weekend, 661 people were tested at the Bismarck Event Center.
The state has called off testing events at several locations throughout North Dakota early this week in light of the backlog. Officials plan to reschedule the events, which were slated to occur Monday at the Fargodome and Tuesday at Williston High School, Burgum said.
North Dakota officials say they have set a goal of completing 4,000 tests per day this month and 6,000 daily in June.
State campgrounds to open May 9
The campgrounds at all but one of North Dakota’s state parks will open on May 9, Burgum said.
The facilities will be open “on a limited basis,” he said, explaining that some individual campsites could be closed to encourage people to keep their distance from other campers. Visitors might notice limited access to restrooms, as well as concessions and rental items, the North Dakota Parks and Recreation said in a statement.
"The limiting of services will help us not only protect our visitors and staff but will also allow staff time to thoroughly clean high traffic areas," Interim Director Ryan Gardner said.
Camping at the Little Missouri State Park will resume May 21, later than the other campgrounds, due to staffing issues, Burgum said.
Purchasing entrance fees to the state parks must be done online. Reserving campsites can be done online or by calling 800-807-4723.
For more information, go to https://www.parkrec.nd.gov/covid-update.
Federal Reserve chairman to speak with ND businesses
Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, will hold a call Thursday with North Dakota businesses, Burgum said.
The event, hosted by the Greater North Dakota Chamber, will start at 11 a.m. People interested in participating can register at www.ndchamber.com. State Commerce Commissioner Michelle Kommer will lead the call.
Latest coronavirus case figures
North Dakota reported 34 more coronavirus cases Monday, including three in Burleigh County and two each in Morton and Stark counties.
The bulk of the new cases, 25, came in Cass County, home to Fargo, with two more reported in Grand Forks County.
Monday’s figures come from a batch of 1,401 tests processed Sunday. The new cases bring the statewide total of positive cases to 1,225 since the virus was first detected in North Dakota in mid-March. About half of the cases are in Cass County.
State and private labs have tested 34,754 people for COVID-19.
North Dakota officials reported no coronavirus-related deaths Monday. Twenty-five residents have died from COVID-19.
Statewide, 31 people are hospitalized with COVID-19; 94 people have been hospitalized at some point.
An additional 23 people have recovered from the virus. The total number of active cases in North Dakota is 660, an increase of 11 over figures reported Sunday.
Daily briefings
Burgum no longer plans to hold press conferences every weekday, as he has done since mid-March. His afternoon press conferences each draw thousands of viewers on social media and local TV stations. He still plans to hold several per week.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.
