State issues plea for North Dakotans to take COVID-19 seriously amid omicron surge

State health officials over the weekend issued a plea for North Dakotans to take COVID-19 seriously, as infections surge due to the omicron variant of the coronavirus and monoclonal antibody treatments remain limited.

Active cases increased 425% between the start of the month and Saturday, reaching 9,770 before falling to 6,955 on Monday amid a typical drop-off in testing over the weekend, according to Health Department data.

The state's reported 14-day rolling test positivity rate, which was at 7.48% on Jan. 1, reached a pandemic high of 16.71% on Sunday, the department said Monday. The state target is less than 5%.

Newly confirmed COVID-19 cases last week surpassed 2,000 on five consecutive days, and the figure reported last Thursday set a pandemic record, at 2,631. There were 755 new cases reported on the state's coronavirus dashboard Monday, but the daily positivity rate was 28.5%.

“We’ve seen numbers climb in our communities and schools and among individuals of all ages," Kirby Kruger, head of the Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section, said in a statement issued Saturday. "Today, there are three children under the age of 5 who are in the hospital due to COVID-19. While this variant is milder for some, we should not underestimate how serious this virus is, and we should each take proactive measures to protect against infection.”

Omicron has become the predominant variant in North Dakota -- it accounted for more than 91% of samples in the latest variant testing. Health officials say many omicron cases have few or no symptoms, however, and deaths and hospitalizations in North Dakota have not soared along with case numbers.

Only one new virus-related death has been confirmed since Friday, and COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday were at a relatively stable 139.

Available hospital beds are still in short supply, in part because of staffing shortages. The most recent state data showed about 9% of staffed inpatient beds available statewide and about 8.5% of intensive care unit beds open. In Bismarck, CHI St. Alexius Health had no open general care beds but three available ICU beds; Sanford Health had no beds listed in either category.

There have been 196,299 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that began in March 2020. There have been 187,297 recoveries, 7,1471 hospitalizations and 2,047 deaths. Cass and Burleigh counties, the state's two most populous, are seeing the brunt of the latest COVID-19 spike, with a collective 45% of active cases within their borders.

State and federal health officials expect the omicron surge to continue well into February.

Vaccination and booster doses continue to be the most effective way to prevent severe infection, hospitalization and death due to omicron, according to state health officials.

Only one of the three available monoclonal therapies for those with mild or moderate illness is effective against omicron, according to Tim Wiedrich, section chief for North Dakota's Health Resources and Response section. The supply of antivirals and monoclonal antibodies also is limited throughout the country. The state last week received only 72 doses of the monoclonal antibody treatment that works well against omicron.

“Individuals should not put off vaccination and count on monoclonal antibody or antiviral treatment when they become sick," Wiedrich said.

North Dakota continues to have one of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, according to the CDC. Agency data on Tuesday showed 64.2% of North Dakota adults being fully vaccinated. The rate for all vaccine-eligible people in the state -- age 5 and older -- is 57.4%.

The CDC recommends COVID-19 booster shots for all adults; 44.8% of North Dakota adults have received a third dose of vaccine, according to state data. The federal agency last week also recommended that adolescents ages 12-17 receive boosters as well. North Dakota's Health Department hopes to add booster data for teens to the state vaccine dashboard sometime next week.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties except Slope, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in that risk category wear masks in public indoor settings.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

