State health officials urge vaccination as flu cases begin to rise

Flu cases are on the rise in North Dakota, and state health officials are urging North Dakotans to get vaccinated.

There have been 182 flu cases reported this season, with four hospitalizations and no deaths, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday. The flu season begins in the fall and typically peaks in North Dakota between January and March.

“Influenza activity is increasing to high levels in other areas of the United States,” Influenza Surveillance Coordinator Levi Schlosser said. “Early high levels of influenza activity have occurred in North Dakota during previous seasons and are concerning when other respiratory viruses are also circulating widely.”

The department reported late last month and that the state was seeing increased numbers of pediatric hospitalizations due to respiratory syncytial virus, more commonly known as RSV.

The nation saw two mild flu seasons during the coronavirus pandemic, and experts worry that flu might come back strong as a COVID-weary public has moved away from masks and other measures that tamp the spread of respiratory viruses, according to The Associated Press.

Early increases in flu activity are occurring across the nation, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some southern states are already considered at high and very high risk. North Dakota is still considered at "minimal" risk, according to the CDC. The flu activity level in the Bismarck metropolitan area is a little higher, at "low" risk.

But state health officials say influenza vaccination rates are lower than in past seasons for both adults and children. The rate in North Dakota for children ages 6 months through 4 years is 20.3%. The rate for adults 65 and older in the state is 41.4%. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, North Dakota's rate for children 6 months through 4 years was 52%; the rate for adults 65 and older was 54.5%.

Influenza is a respiratory disease that most commonly causes fever, cough, sore throat, headache, chills and body aches. Infants, young children, pregnant women, those over 65 or those who have chronic medical conditions are at an increased risk of serious complications.

About 2,800 North Dakotans are reported as having lab-identified flu every year, and Health and Human Services says the actual number is likely much higher. During last flu season there were 200 flu-rated hospitalizations and 39 deaths in the state.

North Dakotans can go to www.vaccines.gov or contact their health care provider, local public health department or pharmacist for information about flu vaccine availability in their area.

More information about the flu can be found at www.ndflu.com and https://www.cdc.gov/Flu/Index.htm.