State Health Assessment Data Dashboard launched

The state Health Department on Friday launched the North Dakota State Health Assessment Data Dashboard.
People can use the web-based interactive dashboard to query county-level data, where available, regarding the causes of death, associated risk factors, causes of hospitalization, social vulnerability and health care access. More data sources and sets will be included as they become available.
“The state health assessment dashboard presents data in a way that helps identify health issues so communities can mobilize the resources and partners needed to address them,” said Kelly Nagel, director of the department's Office of Systems and Performance.
The dashboard is at https://www.health.nd.gov/state-health-assessment.